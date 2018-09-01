Georgia Tech runs all over Alcorn State

Georgia Tech’s ground game was in midseason form on Saturday, rushing for 439 yards in the season-opening 41-0 win over visiting Alcorn State at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets (1-0) were fifth in the nation in rushing a year ago and took advantage of their experienced offensive line and powerful B-backs to overwhelm Alcorn State. Georgia Tech amassed 543 total yards and improved to 9-2 in season openers under coach Paul Johnson.

The attack was led by Jordan Mason, who got his first career start and carried 11 times for 85 yards and one touchdown. KirVonte Benson, the regular starter who had to sit out the first quarter for violating a team rule, rushed 10 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns

Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall rushed nine times for 77 yards and one touchdown. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown, a 24-yarder to Brad Stewart. Marshall threw one interception.

The game also marked the successful debut for Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Nate Woody. His new 3-4 scheme proved to be aggressive and stingy, allowing Alcorn (0-1) only 146 total yards.

The defense also produced a score when Brandon Adams forced a fumble and linebacker David Curry scooped it up and ran 15 yards for a touchdown.

Alcorn State quarterback Noah Johnson was 10-for-15 passing for 51 yards. Tailback P.J. Simmons carried 10 times for 47 yards for the Braves.

Georgia Tech rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, but turned it over twice.

The Yellow Jackets scored on their first possession when Jordan Mason broke up the middle and went 28 yards for a touchdown.

They scored twice in the second period. Marshall completed an 81-yard drive on a 1-yard run, with Mason throwing the lead block. Benson added a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0.

Alcorn remains winless in its history against teams from the Power Five conferences. But the Braves fared better than their last trip to Georgia Tech, which resulted in a 69-6 spanking in 2015.

