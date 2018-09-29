Georgia Tech runs over Bowling Green

Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall ran for two touchdowns and threw for 160 yards to help the Yellow Jackets break a three-game losing streak with a 63-17 home win over Bowling Green on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The senior was 5-for-6 passing, with four of the passes going 30-plus yards. He ran 13 times for 42 yards and scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards before being removed in the third quarter.

The Georgia Tech offense, which has been riddled by inconsistency this season, had no issues against the outmanned Falcons. Georgia Tech had the ball four times in the first half and produced four touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets scored on their first six possessions and didn’t punt until the fourth quarter.

Georgia Tech (2-3) ran for 372 yards against Falcons (1-4), which came into the game with the nation’s worst defense against the run. Backup quarterback Tobias Oliver entered the game late in the third and ran for 115 yards and touchdowns of 34 and 62 yards. Jordan Mason led the running backs with 61 yards. The Yellow Jackets finished with 532 total yards.

Bowling Green sophomore Jarret Doege was 27-for-44 passing for 305 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions. He ran for one touchdown. Scott Miller caught 10 passes for 117 yards for the Falcons.

Georgia Tech’s Mason scored on an 9-yard run, Marshall scored from the 1, Nathan Cottrell took a pitch for 4-yard touchdown and Marshall punched it in from 2 to give the Yellow Jackets a 28-10 lead at the half.

Bowling Green got its first-half scores on a 29-yard field goal by Nate Needham on the opening drive and added a 30-yard touchdown from Doege to Deric Phouthavong.

Georgia Tech scored in the second half on Mason’s 33-yard run, Jerry Howard’s 5-yard run and Oliver’s 34-yard run. The Yellow Jackets added an unusual pick-six in the fourth quarter when

Desmond Branch tipped a pass that was plucked from the air for an interception by Anree Saint-Amour, who ran 3 yards for a touchdown.

Georgia Tech senior Clinton Lynch caught a 41-yard pass in the first half to become the first player in school history to have 1,000 career rushing and 1,000 career receiving yards.

—Field Level Media