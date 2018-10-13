Turnovers doom Georgia Tech in loss to Duke

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones turned three fumble recoveries into three touchdown passes in the final three minutes of the third quarter to lead the Blue Devils to a 28-14 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta.

The Blue Devils (5-1, 1-1 ACC) scored on a 48-yard pass from Jones to T.J. Rahming, a 1-yard pass from Jones to Davis Koppenhaver and a 6-yard pass from Jones to Johnathan Lloyd in the last 2:47 of the third quarter.

Jones, a junior who missed two games earlier with a collarbone injury, completed 17 of 27 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception.

Georgia Tech (4-3, 1-3) saw its two-game winning streak snapped. Quarterback TaQuon Marshall, last week’s ACC Back of the Week, was limited to 41 yards rushing on 16 carries and completed 5 of 11 passes for 91 yards and one touchdown.

The Duke defense limited Georgia Tech to 229 yards rushing, one week after the Yellow Jackets rushed for 542 against Louisville. Linebackers Joe Giles-Harris (15 tackles) and Ben Humphries (11 tackles) led the team, but Chris Rumph II was the most disruptive with one sack and four tackles for loss.

Duke scored on its first possession, quickly carving through the Georgia Tech defense on a four-play, 52-yard drive. The Blue Devils scored on a 12-yard Deon Jackson run with 13:31 left.

Georgia Tech scored with 54 seconds left in the half to tie the game at 7. Daniel Jones was in the grasp of Tech’s Anree Saint-Amour and threw the ball up for grabs. It was tipped in the air and intercepted by Tech’s Lamont Simmons. The Yellow Jackets scored two plays later on a 32-yard pass from Marshall to freshman Malachi Carter, who came away with his first career touchdown.

Duke went ahead 14-7 on a 48-yard post from Jones to T.J. Rahming with 1:49 left in the third quarter. The drive was set up when Tech’s Jerry Howard fumbled and Rumph recovered for Duke at the 43.

Georgia Tech turned it over again when Marshall fumbled and Twazanga Mugala recovered at the 34. Five plays later Jones connected with Koppenhaver for a 1-yard score.

It got worse for the Jackets when freshman Juanyeh Thomas lost the kickoff while trying to get extra yardage and Brandon Hill recovered for Duke. Jones threw to Lloyd for a 6-yard touchdown on the next play.

