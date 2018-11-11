Marshall leads Georgia Tech past Miami

Quarterback TaQuon Marshall ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to help Georgia Tech to a 27-21 win over visiting Miami, breaking a three-game losing streak to the Hurricanes and making the Yellow Jackets bowl eligible.

Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC) won its third straight game and handed Miami coach Mark Richt his first career loss at Atlanta’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Marshall rushed 24 times for 92 yards and was 3-for-4 passing for 73 yards and one touchdown. The Yellow Jackets added 56 yards rushing from Jerry Howard and 51 from Nathan Cottrell.

Georgia Tech took advantage of three Miami fumbles, turning them into 13 points. Tech turned it over once, leading to seven points.

Miami (5-5, 2-4 ACC) got 165 yards passing from N’Kosi Perry, who completed 14 of 23. Jeff Thomas caught six passes for 84 yards.

Miami scored on its opening possession, driving 75 yards in 11 plays with DeeJay Dallas running it in from 1 yard out. Georgia Tech answered with an 11-play, 75-yard drive of its own, scoring on Marshall’s 28-yard run.

Tech took the lead after Tariq Carpenter forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Ajani Kerr recovered. Three plays later, Marshall scored on an 8-yard run.

Georgia Tech added a 38-yard Wesley Wells field goal with 3:55 left before half to go ahead 17-7.

Miami scored with 50 seconds remaining in the half after Jack Spicer’s punt glanced off the fingers of Cottrell as he turned to block on the punt return. The ball was recovered by Shaquille Quarterman at the 30. The Hurricanes scored three plays later when Cam’Ron Davis broke through the middle for a 22-yard touchdown.

Georgia Tech’s defense took advantage of another turnover early in the third quarter. Thomas fumbled a punt, and it was recovered by Juanyeh Thomas for the Yellow Jackets, who converted it into a 23-yard Wells field goal.

Georgia Tech drove for another score on its next possession, with Marshall throwing a 31-yard touchdown pass to Brad Stewart, giving Tech a 27-14 lead with 5:27 left in the third.

Miami closed the gap to 27-21 with a 95-yard drive that took 15 plays and including three third-down conversions of 10 yards or more. Travis Homer finished the drive with a 2-yard run with 6:53 remaining.

But Tech was able to run out the clock thanks to three third-down conversions in the final five minutes.

