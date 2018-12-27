Minnesota blows past Georgia Tech in Quick Lane Bowl

EditorsNote: Tweaks wording, record in third graf; second sentence in fifth graf; a few other changes

Redshirt freshman Mohamed Ibrahim rushed 31 times for a career-high 224 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Minnesota to a 34-10 win over Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl on Wednesday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Ibrahim’s MVP effort produced the second-most yards rushing in a bowl game in school history. Only Tellis Redmon rushed for more, his 246 yards coming in the 2000 Micron PC Bowl against N.C. State. Ibrahim’s previous best came earlier this season against Ohio State when he carried 23 times for 157 yards.

It was the final game for Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson, who is stepping down after 11 seasons. Johnson leaves the school as the No. 4 all-time winningest coach with an 83-60 record. He also went 45-29 in six seasons at Navy.

Minnesota (7-6) got 132 yards passing from freshman Tanner Morgan, who completed 7 of 13 attempts, two of them for touchdowns to All-Big Ten receiver Tyler Johnson.

Georgia Tech (7-6) was led by quarterback TaQuon Marshall, who ran 22 times for 75 yards and was 4-for-9 passing for 76 yards. The Yellow Jackets, who entered ranked No. 1 in the nation with 334.9 rushing yards per contest, were limited to 206.

Minnesota dominated the first half and took a 13-3 lead. The Golden Gophers had 176 yards of offense, compared to just 74 for Georgia Tech, with 37 of that coming on the final possession.

The Gophers opened the scoring with a 31-yard Emmit Carpenter field goal, forced Tech to go three-and-out and drove for a touchdown. Minnesota scored on an 18-yard pass from Morgan to Johnson with 4:14 left in the first quarter for a 10-0 lead.

Minnesota had to settle for another field goal, a 27-yarder from Carpenter, after its drive bogged down with a penalty early in the second quarter. The Gophers later drove to the Tech 30, but Morgan was sacked by Jalen Johnson, and Carpenter missed a 54-yarder.

With only 18 seconds remaining before half, Georgia Tech moved 37 yards to set up a career-long 44-yard field goal by Wesley Wells as time expired.

Minnesota expanded its lead to 20-3 when Ibrahim scored on a 3-yard run, but Georgia Tech answered with a long drive capped by Nathan Cottrell’s 20-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter.

The Gophers put it away when Ibrahim broke around the left end for a 58-yard run and went on to score from the 1 to make it 27-10 with 12:07 left in regulation.

Minnesota added a score on its next possession after Tech turned it over on downs. Morgan hit Johnson for a 30-yard touchdown.

