Swift, No. 5 Georgia handle No. 24 Auburn

It’s probably fair to say that Auburn has seen enough of Georgia running back D’Andre Swift.

One year after helping the Bulldogs upend the Tigers in last year’s SEC title game, Swift did another number on No. 24 Auburn Saturday night in Athens, Ga., sparking No. 5 Georgia to a 27-10 win.

It was just last season when a 64-yard touchdown run by Swift helped punctuate the Bulldogs’ 28-7 win. Saturday, he did it again, ripping off a 77-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter to break open what was still a manageable game for the Tigers (6-4, 3-4).

Swift finished the game with 17 carries for a career-high 186 yards, the third straight game which has seen the Philadelphia native surpass 100 yards.

The win enabled No. 5 Georgia to improve to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the SEC. The Bulldogs, who will play No. 1 Alabama on Dec. 1 in Atlanta for the SEC Championship, still control their own destiny as far as a return trip to the College Football Playoff.

Swift was not the only Bulldog making some offensive noise.

Fellow back Elijah Holyfield had 15 rushes for 93 yards as Georgia went over 300 yards on the ground for the second straight week.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jake Fromm enjoyed another solid game, completing 13 of 20 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Rodrigo Blankenship converted a pair of field goals.

Defensively, the Bulldogs held the Tigers to 274 yards, just 102 coming on ground. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham had a so-so evening, completing 24 of 36 passes for 163 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

It took Georgia’s offense a while to get on track. The Bulldogs trailed for most of the first half until Fromm hit Tyler Simmons with a 14-yard pass with 2:47 left in the second quarter for a 13-10 lead.

Georgia’s defense forced a quick three-and-out, which allowed the Bulldogs to add one more score, this one coming on a 38-yard pass from Fromm to Terry Godwin on a fourth-and-4 call.

This came after Auburn bounced back from an early 3-0 deficit, capping a 75-yard drive with a 9-yard halfback pass from JaTarvious Whitlow to John Samuel Shenker.

Blankenship’s second field goal, a 20-yarder early in the second quarter, narrowed the lead to 7-6 before Auburn kicker Anders Carlson connected from 27 yards out to extend the margin to 10-6.

Swift’s touchdown was the only score after halftime.

