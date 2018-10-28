Fromm paces No. 7 Georgia past No. 9 Florida

EditorsNote: Changes throughout text

No. 7 Georgia came into its game at TIAA Bank Field against No. 9 Florida looking for redemption after getting roughed up two weeks ago by LSU.

The Bulldogs got it, as quarterback Jake Fromm threw for 240 yards and three scores in a 36-17 win at Jacksonville, Fla.

With the victory, Georgia (7-1, 5-1) puts itself in position to win its second straight SEC East crown should it beat Kentucky next week in Lexington.

Of Fromm’s touchdown passes, two went to sophomore Jeremiah Holloman. Running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 104 yards — the first 100-yard game of his career — and iced the game on a 33-yard touchdown run with 4:29 to play.

Trailing 13-7 at the half, Florida (6-2, 4-2) took the third-quarter kickoff, and it didn’t take the Gators long to go in front for the first time.

A 51-yard kickoff return by Kadarius Toney got the ball rolling, and two plays later, Feleipe Franks hit Freddie Swain for a 36-yard score.

The Bulldogs would answer right back, driving 72 yards on just seven plays, capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Fromm to Holloman, their second scoring hookup of the game. A 35-yard pass to tight end Charlie Woerner keyed the drive.

That’s when things got a little crazy.

A fumble by Franks at the Gators’ 1 yard line seemingly put Georgia in business for an easy touchdown. But after stopping the Bulldogs from the 1 six different times, Georgia was forced to settle for an 18-yard field by Rodrigo Blankenship, his third of the game, for a 23-14 lead.

Florida responded with Evan McPherson’s 42-yard field goal early in the fourth to draw the Gators within 23-17, before Georgia came right back with a scoring drive of its own that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Fromm to Terry Godwin.

Mistakes helped both teams’ cause in the first half.

Leading 3-0 on a first-drive field goal of 21 yards by Blankenship, a Gators fumble and subsequent 32-yard return by Richard LeCounte set up a 16-yard touchdown from Fromm to Holloman before the Gators answered with a score of their own.

Facing a fourth down at the Georgia 23, the Bulldogs appeared to have stopped the Gators after a pass from Franks fell incomplete, but linebacker Juwan Taylor was called for pass interference, giving Florida new life.

Two plays later, Franks carried the ball in from the 1, cutting Georgia’s lead to three before the Bulldogs responded with a 22-yard field goal by Blankenship for a 13-7 halftime edge.

—Field Level Media