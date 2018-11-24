No. 5 Georgia trounces Georgia Tech

It wasn’t much of a contest as No. 5 Georgia rolled past visiting Georgia Tech 45-21 on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

The Bulldogs (11-1) now turn their attention to next week’s SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where Georgia will challenge top-ranked Alabama for ultimate conference bragging rights, and more importantly, a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback Jake Fromm enjoyed one of the best games of his young career. The sophomore tossed a career-best four touchdown passes, completing 13 of 16 passes for 175 yards.

Two of the scores went to wide receiver Riley Ridley while running backs D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield tallied a pair of scoring runs for the Bulldogs.

Swift tallied his fourth 100-yard game of the year (14 carries for 105 yards) for Georgia, which out-gained Georgia Tech 447-219.

The Yellow Jackets (7-5) had no answers for a tenacious Bulldog defense. Paul Johnson’s squad came into play as the nation’s leading rushing team with 353 yards per game, but managed just 128 on the ground against Georgia, easily a season low.

Georgia Tech’s only offensive touchdowns came on a 3-yard touchdown run by Qua Searcy and a 28-yard pass from TaQuon Marshall to Brad Stewart in the fourth quarter with the game already decided.

The Yellow Jackets’ only other score came on a 100-yard kickoff return by Juanyeh Thomas late in the first quarter.

Georgia’s victory also snapped a two-game winning streak at Sanford Stadium for Georgia Tech, which had beaten the Bulldogs in their home stadium in 2014 and 2016.

The victory was the Bulldogs’ largest over the Yellow Jackets since a 51-7 win in 2002. Georgia is now 18-6 against Georgia Tech since 2005.

All six of the Bulldogs’ possession to start the game resulted in points, with touchdowns coming on the first five.

The only thing that stopped it from being six touchdowns was the clock, as instead of taking one more shot from inside 10 with five seconds left, Georgia settled for a 25-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship make it 38-7 at halftime.

Fromm completed 12 of 15 for 171 yards in the first half — threw a trio of touchdowns on throws of 5 yards to Ridley, 12 to Jeremiah Holloman and 44 to Mecole Hardman.

Swift and Holyfield punched a pair in on the ground, scoring from 1 and 8 yards out respectively, for Georgia. The Bulldogs piled up 343 yards of first-half offense compared to just 66 for Georgia Tech, which used Thomas’ 100-yard return to make the score 14-7.

