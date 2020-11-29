Five takeaways carry Georgia Tech past Duke

Freshman Jeff Sims threw three touchdown passes and the Georgia Tech defense forced five turnovers as the Yellow Jackets broke a three-game losing streak with a 56-33 win over Duke on Saturday in Atlanta.

Sims completed 13 of 23 passes and 146 yards and one interception, and he gained 108 yards on 12 carries for Georgia Tech (3-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). He threw a 12-yard touchdown to Malachi Carter, a 24-yarder to Jalen Camp and a 24-yarder to Adonicas Sanders.

Georgia Tech lost prized freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs to an undisclosed lower-body injury midway in the second quarter. Gibbs had rushed six times for 91 yards and two touchdowns, one of them 61 yards, and caught four passes for 48 yards before getting injured.

The Yellow Jackets finished with 523 total yards, the most they have produced since Nov. 3, 2018, at North Carolina, and they posted a season high for points. Jordan Mason ran 21 times for 105 yards and Dontae Smith rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns, of 36 and 22 yards. The Yellow Jackets rushed for 377 yards.

The Georgia Tech defense forced four fumbles, one by Jordan Domineck that he recovered in the end zone for a touchdown just before the half that gave the Yellow Jackets a 28-23 lead they never relinquished. Tariq Carpenter recorded his first interception of the season, and Georgia Tech allowed only 68 rushing yards.

Duke (2-7, 1-7) was led by quarterback Chase Brice, who completed 19 of 40 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns, a 30-yarder to Mataeo Durant and a 28-yarder to Jarett Garner. However, Brice was sacked four times and threw an interception. Durant carried 15 times for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Duke’s other touchdown came when Shaka Heyward recovered a fumbled first-quarter punt in the end zone.

The contest ended a long period of inactivity for both teams. Georgia Tech had not played since Oct. 31 and Duke’s last game was Nov. 7.

Georgia Tech broke a three-game losing streak to Duke and now leads the series 52-35-1.

