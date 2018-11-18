Freshman QB shines as No. 5 Georgia stomps UMass

After three straight conference wins to sew up the SEC East, No. 5 Georgia entered Saturday’s non-conference tilt against UMass hoping for a leisurely, low-pressure afternoon.

The Bulldogs got their wish, rolling up 701 yards of offense and strolling past the Minutemen for a 66-27 victory in Athens, Ga.

Freshman quarterback Justin Fields accounted for a large chunk by himself. With Georgia (10-1) up huge early, the former five-star recruit played most of the game and posted some eye-popping numbers against UMass (4-8).

Not only did Fields complete 5 of 8 passes for 121 yards and two scores, he also rushed seven times for 100 yards a touchdown. It marked just the third time since 1976 that a Georgia QB has rushed for more than 100 yards.

Fields was one of five Bulldogs who scored rushing touchdowns, a group that included Brian Herrien, Elijah Holyfield and freshman James Cook, who tallied his first two collegiate scores while rushing for 76 yards.

Despite the loss, UMass wide receiver Andy Isabella enjoyed a memorable game. A semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award signifying the nation’s top receiver, Isabella didn’t hurt his cause against the Bulldogs.

Isabella, who led all of FBS coming into play with 1,479 receiving yards, caught 15 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. His first score came on a 75-yard reception off a double pass.

The first half went just as expected with Georgia rolling to a 42-13 lead on 431 yards of offense. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on all six possessions in the first half.

A 49-yard run by Tyler Simmons and a 5-yard run by Holyfield gave the Bulldogs a quick 14-0 lead, before a muffed punt set the Minutemen up for a score, a 5-yard run by Marquis Young.

Simmons scored again in the second when he caught a 71-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm, who completed 5-of-5 passes for 106 yards to go along with the one score before giving way to Fields.

Fields accounted for three scores in the second quarter, throwing touchdown passes to Riley Ridley (11 yards) and Mecole Hardman (57 yards) and running one in from 3 yards out.

—Field Level Media