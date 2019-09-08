No. 3 Georgia awakes to pound Murray State

Sep 7, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs for a touchdown against the Murray State Racers during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 Georgia overcame a sluggish start in its home opener to roll to a 63-17 victory against FCS opponent Murray State on Saturday afternoon in Athens, Ga.

The Bulldogs (2-0) used a 35-point second quarter to put away the game.

Quarterback Jake Fromm completed 10 of 11 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown before exiting late in the second quarter. He was replaced by

Stetson Bennett, who completed 9 of 13 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, on throws of 15 to Demetris Robertson and and 25 yards to Dominick Blaylock. Bennett also scored on a 2-yard run.

Redshirt freshman Zamir White led the Bulldogs with eight carries for 72 yards and a touchdown, and D’Andre Swift ran for 67 yards and two touchdowns before coming out in the second quarter. They were among seven Georgia backs to combine for rushing 269 yards.

Running back Brian Herrien, wide receiver George Pickens and safety J.R. Reed also scored for the Bulldogs, the latter finding the end zone on a 14-yard fumble recovery. Reed’s play helped regain the momentum for Georgia, making the score 21-7 after the Racers (1-1) tied the game at 7 midway through the first quarter on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Preston Rice to Florida transfer Daquan Green.

Murray State’s other touchdown came on a 35-yard interception early in the third quarter by defensive back Nigel Watson. A 26-yard field goal in the third quarter by Gabriel Vicente capped the scoring for the Racers. Quarterback Preston Rice was 20 of 25 passes for 216 yards and the one touchdown to Green.

