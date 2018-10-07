No. 2 Georgia puts away Vanderbilt, 41-13

The Georgia Bulldogs may have solidified their claim as the No. 2 team in the country as they overwhelmed Vanderbilt in the second half to cruise to a 41-13 victory Saturday night at Sanford Stadium.

Five different players scored touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Georgia continued to work freshman quarterback Justin Fields into the offense. Fields’ first snap resulted in a 24-yard touchdown run by Elijah Holyfield. That combination might not have been coincidental.

The threat of Fields running demands attention from defenses.

Fields started two drives in the third quarter, both resulting in points. The first one stalled at the Vanderbilt 36, but Rodrigo Blankenship nailed a 53-yard field goal, his longest since the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma.

Fields led the Bulldogs to the end zone on their next possession. It included an impressive 20-yard pass to Terry Godwin on the sideline.

Brian Herrien powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out. He actually fumbled inside the 1 but the ball rolled back to him on the bottom of the scrum for the touchdown to stretch the lead to 38-6.

Fromm finished with 276 passing yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs piled up 560 yards, even with several third- and fourth-string players in the game on their last two possessions.

The defense shut down the Commodores in the second half after an unimpressive first two quarters.

Georgia led 21-6 at halftime but that was deceiving. The Bulldogs’ first touchdown — and 28 percent of their first half yardage — came on a 75-yard touchdown pass to Godwin.

That came two plays after Vanderbilt took a 3-0 lead on Ryley Guay’s 25-yard field goal, marking the first time all season the Bulldogs had trailed.

Georgia looked much sharper on offense than it did the week before against Tennessee. The Bulldogs added two long drives, leading to touchdowns by Holyfield and Riley Ridley.

But the Bulldogs’ defense was less than stellar as they allowed Vanderbilt to rack up 230 yards and control the ball for nearly 20 minutes in the first half. They did, however, make the big plays when they had to.

The Commodores had drives of 50, 35, 81 and 51 yards but were held to a pair of field goals.

