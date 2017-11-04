Preview: South Carolina at Georgia

Georgia has used three key ingredients in racing to an 8-0 start heading into Saturday’s home game against South Carolina, but now the Bulldogs will have to add focus into the equation after rising to No. 2 in the national rankings and being placed No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Powered by a strong running game, a stout defense and steady play from a freshman quarterback, the Bulldogs continue showing championship pedigree after blasting Florida 42-7 last week.

Second-year coach Kirby Smart told reporters Tuesday he does not think the high rankings impact his team’s preparation, saying, “It is just a matter of who can manage it the best and which team is mature enough to handle it, because it has zero outcome on performance on Saturday.” The Gamecocks have found their stride, rising to second in the SEC East behind the Bulldogs thanks to a three-game winning streak that includes last week’s 34-27 victory over Vanderbilt. The win made South Carolina bowl eligible, and the Gamecocks could remain alive in the division race with an upset of the Bulldogs. “I know our guys will go compete,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp told reporters Tuesday, “and we plan on showing up.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Georgia -24

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (6-2, 4-2 SEC): Quarterback Jake Bentley rushed for the first two touchdowns of his career and added a scoring pass last week, and the Gamecocks got a career-best 121 yards rushing from A.J. Turner. South Carolina allowed 440 yards of total offense to the Commodores last week but surrender only 137.6 yards rushing per contest. Linebacker Skai Moore has led the Gamecocks in tackles the past three seasons and is second in school history in interceptions (13).

ABOUT GEORGIA (8-0, 5-0): The Bulldogs average 284 rushing yards per game, fueled by the tandem of Nick Chubb (765 yards, nine touchdowns) and Sony Michel (629 yards, eight touchdowns). Freshman quarterback Jake Fromm averages just 157.9 passing yards per contest, but leads the SEC in passing efficiency while directing an offense averaging 38.1 points per game. The Georgia defense is third nationally in allowing only 11.9 points per contest, giving up just 252.1 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. South Carolina is on its longest winning streak since finishing 2013 with six consecutive victories.

2. Georgia has won its five conference games by an average of 32 points.

3. The Gamecocks are second in the SEC and tied for 12th nationally in turnover margin (plus-8).

PREDICTION: Georgia 38, South Carolina 10