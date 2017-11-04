No. 1 Georgia holds off South Carolina

ATHENS, Ga. -- After winning its first five SEC games by an average of 32 points, a lead of merely 11 heading into the fourth quarter against South Carolina was an unsettling position for Georgia.

However, it never got closer.

The Bulldogs’ defense held the Gamecocks to three second-half points, enabling the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings to beat the Gamecocks 24-10 Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

Quarterback Jake Fromm dispelled the notion suggested earlier this week by South Carolina safety Chris Lammons that the Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) could not pass the ball.

The freshman completed 16 of 22 passes for 196 yards. Georgia, which rushed for 242 yards, got 102 from Nick Chubb and 81 from Sony Michel.

Quarterback Jake Bentley accounted for most of the offense for the Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3), completing 21 of 35 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown.

Leading 14-7 at half, Georgia took the opening kickoff of the third and drove 75 yards, with Fromm hitting Mecole Hardman with a 20-yard pass to put the Bulldogs up by 14.

A 24-yard field goal by Parker White brought the Gamecocks within 11 before Rodrigo Blankenship answered with a 20-yard field goal midway through the fourth to extend the lead to 24-10.

South Carolina tried to answer, getting as far as the Georgia 44, before turning the ball over on downs with 4:52 left.

The game got off to surprising start. South Carolina won the toss and elected to receive, but the Bulldogs tried to pull a fast one, going for an on-side kick that the Gamecocks recovered at midfield before the Gamecocks missed a 46-yard field goal attempt.

After a fumble at the 5 cost Georgia its first score, the Bulldogs got on the board on their next possession, driving 69 yards on 11 plays capped by Michel’s 9-yard run with 2:21 left in the first.

The Gamecocks answered, moving the ball 75 yards on 10 plays, including a pair of big third-down completions by Bentley, who capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Edwards early in the second quarter.

A 10-yard scoring pass from Fromm to Javon Wims -- which was confirmed after a review -- put Georgia back up by seven, making the score 14-7, which it remained going into the half. The Bulldogs outgained the Gamecocks 250-150 in offensive yards.

NOTES: Georgia WR Terry Godwin’s first-quarter fumble at the South Carolina 4 yard-line broke a string of 31 straight successful red zone trips for the Bulldogs. ... Saturday’s loss leaves South Carolina two wins shy of 600 in the program’s history. ... With the win, Georgia goes to 9-0 on the year for the first time since 1982.