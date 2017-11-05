No. 1 Georgia holds off South Carolina

ATHENS, Ga. -- How can you tell that the culture is being changed at Georgia -- the top team in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings?

Saturday’s news that the Bulldogs’ 24-10 win over South Carolina, coupled with Ole Miss’ victory against Kentucky that sewed up the SEC East title for the Bulldogs, barely registered a shrug from head coach Kirby Smart.

“What’s there to celebrate?” Smart asked reporters. “We’re going to Auburn next week. That’s our focus. We control our destiny, so we’re much more worried about us than anything else.”

It took every bit of the Bulldogs’ focus against a South Carolina squad that played Georgia tougher than any of its previous five league foes.

After winning its first five SEC games by an average of 32 points, a lead of merely 11 heading into the fourth quarter against South Carolina was an unsettling position for Georgia.

However, it never got closer.

The Bulldogs’ defense held the Gamecocks to three second-half points, enabling the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings to move to 9-0, 6-0 in conference play heading into this Saturday’s huge game at Auburn.

“That’s a good team over there,” said sophomore defensive back J.R. Reed, who accounted for one of Georgia’s two interceptions.

“We expect teams to make plays, but it’s all about how we respond and we responded well.”

Quarterback Jake Fromm dispelled the notion suggested earlier this week by South Carolina safety Chris Lammons that the Bulldogs could not pass the ball.

The freshman completed 16 of 22 passes for 196 yards. Georgia, which rushed for 242 yards, got 102 from Nick Chubb and 81 from Sony Michel.

Quarterback Jake Bentley accounted for most of the offense for the Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3), completing 21 of 35 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown. South Carolina only rushed for 43 yards.”

“Their defense, there’s not too many teams that can run the ball and we knew that coming in,” Bentley said. “We knew we had to be efficient in the passing game to give us a chance.”

Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp agreed.

“Georgia’s got a really good football team,” he said. “Kirby’s done a fantastic job. I‘m really proud of the way we competed and fought. At the end of the day, the difference in the game was their running backs and third down.”

The Bulldogs were 8 of 13 on third down while the Gamecocks were 4 of 12.

“It takes what it takes,” Smart said. “If you want to be great, there’s certain criteria you have to do.”

Leading 14-7 at half, Georgia took the opening kickoff of the third and drove 75 yards, with Fromm hitting Mecole Hardman with a 20-yard pass to put the Bulldogs up by 14.

A 24-yard field goal by Parker White brought the Gamecocks within 11 before Rodrigo Blankenship answered with a 20-yard field goal midway through the fourth to extend the lead to 24-10.

South Carolina tried to answer, getting as far as the Georgia 44, before turning the ball over on downs with 4:52 left.

The game got off to surprising start. South Carolina won the toss and elected to receive, but the Bulldogs tried to pull a fast one, going for an on-side kick that the Gamecocks recovered at midfield before the Gamecocks missed a 46-yard field goal attempt.

After a fumble at the 5 cost Georgia its first score, the Bulldogs got on the board on their next possession, driving 69 yards on 11 plays capped by Michel’s 9-yard run with 2:21 left in the first.

The Gamecocks answered, moving the ball 75 yards on 10 plays, including a pair of big third-down completions by Bentley, who capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Edwards early in the second quarter.

A 10-yard scoring pass from Fromm to Javon Wims -- which was confirmed after a review -- put Georgia back up by seven, making the score 14-7, which it remained going into the half. The Bulldogs outgained the Gamecocks 250-150 in offensive yards.

“They brought what I expected,” Michel said. “Those guys came out and they played some good football. We know we’re not invincible. We’ve got gotta keep chopping.”

NOTES: Georgia WR Terry Godwin’s first-quarter fumble at the South Carolina 4 yard-line broke a string of 31 straight successful red zone trips for the Bulldogs. ... Saturday’s loss leaves South Carolina two wins shy of 600 in the program’s history. ... The 100-yard game was the 22nd of Chubb’s career.