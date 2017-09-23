Preview: Georgia Southern at Indiana

Indiana looks to notch back-to-back wins when it hosts Georgia Southern for the first time on Saturday. The Hoosiers bounced back from a 49-21 setback to ninth-ranked Ohio State with an impressive 34-17 road win against Virginia before Hurricane Irma forced the cancellation of the matchup with Florida International.

Richard Lagow completed 3-of-10 passes with an interception before he was pulled in favor of freshman quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who proceeded to throw for 173 yards and two scores against the Cavaliers, but Lagow will get the start against Georgia Southern. “We talk about not caring who gets the credit,” Ramsey told reporters. “That’s one thing that’s hard as competitors but in the end we just want to win games and do what we can to help the team win.” Indiana’s defense has improved dramatically under Tom Allen and hopes to shut down the Eagles’ triple-option attack that’s averaging an FBS-worst 2.9 yards per play. Georgia Southern has dropped back-to-back games, including a disappointing 22-12 setback to FCS foe New Hampshire on Sept. 9, and hopes to get back on track by knocking off a Big Ten opponent for the first time in program history.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN. LINE: Indiana -24

ABOUT GEORGIA SOUTHERN (0-2): Senior running back L.A. Ramsby, who rushed for a team-high eight touchdowns last season, was held to 29 yards, but found his way into the end zone for his 34th career TD in the loss to New Hampshire. Shai Werts threw for 93 yards and added another 122 on the ground but the Eagles committed two turnovers and have failed to generate any running plays over 12 yards this season. “I‘m as upset and ticked off as I possibly can be about it,” Georgia Southern head coach Tyson Summers told reporters. “We have players I believe in and I know what they’re capable of and we have to do a better job and that starts with me.”

ABOUT INDIANA (1-1): Lagow was limited to 24 passing yards before he was removed in the second quarter and Ramsey seized the moment, finishing 16-of-20 to go along with 42 rushing yards and a touchdown against Virginia to hand Allen his first win as head coach. Right tackle Brandon Knight is set to make his first appearance of the season as he’s fully recovered from an undisclosed injury and right guard Simon Stepaniak is expected to play on Saturday after suffering a minor injury against the Cavaliers. J-Shun Harris, who has missed the last two seasons with knee problems, took back a punt 44 yards for a touchdown and finished with 109 return yards, which is the most by a Hoosier since 1991.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indiana WR Simmie Cobbs Jr. has caught touchdown passes in back-to-back games.

2. Lagow has thrown seven interceptions in his last four starts.

3. Georgia Southern has been outscored 63-19 in its first two contests.

PREDICTION: Indiana 42, Georgia Southern 14