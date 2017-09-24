Indiana’s ground game flattens Georgia Southern

Morgan Ellison rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns to help Indiana roll over Georgia Southern 52-17 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Ellison had 127 yards and both of his touchdowns in the first half, as the Hoosiers raced to a 31-7 lead. Indiana (2-1) also scored when Ellison’s fumble at the Eagles 1-yard line was recovered in the end zone by wide receiver Simmie Cobbs.

Indiana piled up 282 yards on the ground.

Hoosiers quarterbacks Richard Lagow and Peyton Ramsey each had long touchdown passes in the second half.

Lagow hit Ian Thomas for a 71-yard score on Indiana’s first possession of the third quarter to extend the lead to 38-7. Ramsey connected with Devonte Williams for 42 yards to make it 45-7 with 10:52 to go in the third quarter.

J-Shun Harris scored on a 70-yard punt return in the first quarter for the Hoosiers.

Georgia Southern (0-3) had some success moving the ball once the game was out of reach.

The Eagles’ freshman quarterback, Shai Werts, was 7-for-15 for 133 yards and two touchdowns, his best performance of the season.

In its first two games, Georgia Southern was held to eight yards passing in a 41-7 loss to Auburn and 93 in a 22-12 loss to New Hampshire, an FCS school.

L.A. Ramsby had 18 carries for 108 yards for the Eagles, who had two fumbles that led to Indiana scores.

After a three-and-out on their first possession, the Hoosiers scored touchdowns on their next three drives.

More than half of Georgia Southern’s 51 first-quarter yards came on two plays, including a 16-yard scramble by Werts that ended in a fumble that the Hoosiers recovered.

Indiana promptly drove 46 yards to make it 21-0.

Georgia Southern scored late in the first half on a 23-yard pass from Werts to Ellis Richardson. It was just Werts’ second completion of the game.