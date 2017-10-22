FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marshall, defense lead Georgia Tech to comeback victory
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
#US College Football
October 22, 2017 / 3:56 AM / in 3 days

Marshall, defense lead Georgia Tech to comeback victory

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Marshall, defense lead Georgia Tech to comeback victory

Junior quarterback TaQuon Marshall rushed 23 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns to lead Georgia Tech to a 38-24 come-from-behind victory over Wake Forest on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech (4-2, 2-1 ACC) sealed the victory by stopping Wake Forest (4-3, 1-3) on three fourth-down conversion attempts in the second half. The Yellow Jackets stopped Wake’s Cade Carney on fourth-and-1 at the Georgia Tech 24 with 3:44 remaining to deny the Demon Deacons for the final time.

Georgia Tech then put the game away when Marshall scored on a 70-yard run with 1:57 remaining. Marshall completed 5 of 11 passes for 68 yards. Running back KirVonte Benson rushed 26 times for 136 yards and one touchdown for the Yellow Jackets.

Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford was 17-for-30 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Carney rushed 19 times for 92 yards.

Wake Forest took a 21-13 lead at halftime. Wolford threw a pair of touchdown passes, a 6-yarder to Scotty Washington and a 15-yarder to Tabari Hines, and scored on a 1-yard run.

Georgia Tech scored on freshman Jerry Howard’s 2-yard run and on a pair of field goals from freshman Brenton King of 22 and 42 yards.

Georgia Tech scored three touchdowns in the second half to take a 31-24 lead. The Yellow Jackets scored on a 49-yard run by Marshall, a 42-yard run by Qua Searcy and an 11-yard run by Benson. Wake Forest added a 29-yard field goal from Mike Weaver.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
