Patterson helps No. 16 Michigan get by Illinois

Oct 12, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA;

Shea Patterson passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as No. 16 Michigan held off Illinois 42-25 in Big Ten play at Champaign, Ill. on Saturday.

Patterson passed for 194 yards, while Hassan Haskins gained 125 yards on 12 carries and scored his first career touchdown. Zach Charbonnet added 116 yards rushing on 18 carries for Michigan (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten), which nearly squandered a 28-point lead.

Matt Robinson passed for one score and ran for another for Illinois (2-4, 0-3).

The Wolverines led 28-7 at halftime.

They required five running plays to cover 65 yards in their first possession. Haskins scored on a third-and-1 situation from the Illinois 29-yard line, breaking a tackle five yards downfield and outracing other defenders.

Michigan scored again before the end of the quarter. Haskins had a 28-yard run to set up Patterson’s 25-yard pass to tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

Jordan Glasgow’s punt block early in the second quarter gave the Wolverines the ball at the Fighting Illini 7. On the next play, Charbonnet scooted through the defense to make it 21-0.

Ronnie Bell’s 71-yard catch-and-run set up the Wolverines’ fourth touchdown. A 4-yard pass from Patterson to Nick Eubanks completed that drive with 4:33 left in the half.

Michigan gave up its first touchdown in three games during the final minute of the half. Illinois completed a 67-yard drive on Robinson’s 23-yard pass to Josh Imatorbhebhe.

Illinois made it 28-10 on James McCourt’s 50-yard field goal.

Robinson’s 35-yard pass to Imatorbhebhe was the big play on an 80-yard drive that Robinson capped off with a 1-yard plunge later in the third quarter.

Tru Wilson’s fumble in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter was recovered by the Illini. Dre Brown’s 1-yard run finished off that 36-yard drive and his two-point conversion run cut Michigan’s lead to 28-25 with 12:50 remaining.

The Wolverines scored on their next possession. Patterson tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones two plays after Patterson ran for a first down on a fourth-and-2 situation from the Illini 13.

Following an Illinois fumble, Patterson scored from a yard out with 6:21 left to clinch Michigan’s win.

