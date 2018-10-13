Blough airs it out as Purdue stomps Illinois

EditorsNote: Adds Game ID

Purdue quarterback David Blough continued his sizzling play by throwing for three touchdowns and hauling in a score on a trick play to lead the Boilermakers to a 46-7 win over Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Champaign, Ill.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Blough was averaging 263.6 yard through the air. Purdue’s senior signal-caller threw for 280 yards in the first half alone and finished 25 of 36 for 377 yards.

Purdue (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) has won three straight for the first time since 2012, and the Boilermakers retain possession of the Purdue Cannon for a third straight year.

Illinois was trying to win back-to-back games in the Big Ten for the first time since the 2014 season. Last week, the Illini (3-3, 1-2) snapped a 13-game conference losing streak with a 38-17 win at Rutgers.

Any momentum from beating Rutgers did not last long for the Fighting Illini, who were no match for the Boilermakers. Purdue outgained Illinois, 611 to 250 yards. The lone bright spot for the Illini — they forced a turnover for the 20th straight game.

Illinois came into the game third in the Big Ten averaging nearly 261 yards per game but was held to 69 yards on the ground.

The Illini struck first with quarterback AJ Bush Jr. orchestrating a six-play, 77-yard drive with Bush taking it in from 5 yards out. The extra point gave Illinois a short-lived lead.

It took Blough and the Boilermakers just five plays to tie the score on a 3-yard pass to Isaac Zico.

Purdue’s defense forced a punt and the Boilermakers were prepared to pounce.

After Blough completed a 60-yard pass to Rondale Moore, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm reached into his bag of tricks, which resulted in Blough catching a 7-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Jared Sparks.

The Boilermakers scored a touchdown and field goal on their next two possessions and the rout was on.

On Purdue’s first possession of the third period, Blough hooked up with Moore for a 7-yard touchdown. Moore leads the Big Ten in receptions, all-purpose yards and 30-plus yard gains.

When Blough wasn’t showing off his arm, D.J. Knox was doing the dirty work on the ground, rushing 17 times for 150 yards.

—Field Level Media