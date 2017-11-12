FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana sacks Illinois
Last exit from Myanmar, Rohingya wait for weeks on beach
Last exit from Myanmar, Rohingya wait for weeks on beach
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
#US College Football
November 12, 2017 / 7:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Indiana sacks Illinois

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: Resending per client’s request

Indiana sacks Illinois

Host Indiana sacked Illinois quarterback Jeff George, Jr. seven times, and Richard LaGow threw two touchdown passes as the Hoosiers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 24-14 Big Ten victory over the Fighting Illini.

LaGow, who passed for 289 yards, connected with Ian Thomas for a 4-yard touchdown with 48 seconds left in the second quarter to increase Indiana’s lead to 14-0 after Morgan Wilkerson broke a scoreless tie with a 2-yard run with 6:18 remaining in the first half.

Indiana (4-6, 1-6) keeps its chances of a third consecutive bowl game alive if it can beat Rutgers and Purdue in its final two games.

Illinois (2-8, 0-7) cut the deficit to 14-7 on the first play of the second half on George’s 77-yard touchdown pass to Louis Dorsey.

A 28-yard Griffin Oakes field goal with 5:13 left in the third period gave the Hoosiers a 17-7 lead.

George countered with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Reams with 12:53 left in the game to pull the Illini within 17-14.

But LaGow’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Simmie Cobbs with only 5:45 left essentially iced it for the Hoosiers.

Indiana had not beaten a Big Ten opponent since Purdue since the 2016 final.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
