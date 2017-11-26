Jackson, No. 22 Northwestern run over Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Justin Jackson rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown Saturday as No. 22 Northwestern closed the regular season with its seventh straight victory, a 42-7 Big Ten Conference rout of Illinois at Memorial Stadium.

Most of Jackson’s yardage came on a 79-yard jaunt all the way to the 1-yard line midway through the third quarter, a play originally ruled as a touchdown before replay detected him stepping out of bounds.

But Jackson plunged in on the next play to give the Wildcats (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten) a 28-7 advantage. That lead easily held up against an opponent that didn’t score more than 24 points in any game this year.

Jeremy Larkin made it 35-7 with 12:05 left in the game on a 4-yard run, which was followed by a flurry of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls on both teams. Illinois defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo was ejected for throwing a penalty flag at an official.

Jesse Brown tacked on an 18-yard touchdown run with 6:01 left to cap the scoring for Northwestern, which finished the day with 446 total yards.

It was the 10th straight loss for the Fighting Illini (2-10, 0-9), which went 0-9 in conference play for the first time in school history.

Illinois actually scored first, with quarterback Cam Thomas capping a 12-play, 69-yard drive with a 23-yard run at the 8:38 mark of the first quarter. But the Illini managed just one more first down on their final six possessions of the first half.

Northwestern took the lead for good with two touchdowns in a 2:32 span of the second quarter. Clayton Thorson threw an 11-yard scoring strike to Garrett Dickerson, followed by a 5-yard run from Jelani Roberts with 8:03 remaining in the half.

Defensive end Samdup Miller upped the advantage to 21-7 with a 3-yard fumble return less than five minutes into the third quarter after Joe Gaziano strip-sacked Thomas.

Thorson went 13 of 21 for 140 yards and an interception, tying the school record for career touchdown passes with his 44th. Thomas, who missed the last two games with head and ankle injuries, was 14 of 31 for 139 yards with two interceptions.

NOTES: Northwestern RB Justin Jackson became the 23rd player in FBS history to eclipse 5,000 rushing yards in his career last week with 166 against Minnesota. ... Illinois has played more true freshmen (22) than any team in FBS and given 16 of them starts in at least one game. No other Big Ten team has started more than five freshmen. ... This marked the first time the teams had played in Champaign since 2013. The 2015 matchup was played at Soldier Field in Chicago.