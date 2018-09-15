Ramsey helps Indiana rout Ball State

Sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey completed 20 of 27 passes for 173 yards and added a rushing touchdown to lead host Indiana to a 38-10 win over in-state rival Ball State.

With the win, the Hoosiers finished 3-0 in the nonconference season, something they did last year as well going into the Big Ten season.

Now, Indiana hopes to do better in Big Ten play after going 2-7 in conference season.

Facing a Ball State team that played Notre Dame tough last week, Indiana pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Cardinals, 21-0, in the second quarter to take a 24-3 halftime lead.

Running back Stevie Scott scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 14:55 left until halftime to give the Hoosiers a 10-3 lead, and then J-Shun Harris II took a punt return 86 yards for a touchdown to give the Hoosiers a 17-3 lead.

Indiana then scored a backbreaking touchdown at the end of the first half, as Ramsey scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds remaining to give Indiana a 24-3 lead.

Ronnie Walker then scored on an 18-yard touchdown run with 8:52 to go in the third quarter to give Indiana a 31-3 lead.

Ball State scored its one touchdown of the game with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter on a 27-yard touchdown run by James Gilbert. Scott later scored his second touchdown of the game, this time from 11 yards out, to give Indiana a 38-10 lead with 10:11 remaining in the game.

Scott finished with 114 yards on 18 carries to supplement Ramsey’s effort for Indiana.

Gilbert ran for 89 yards on 16 carries in defeat for Ball State, which fell to 1-1 following a 24-16 loss at Notre Dame last week.

—Field Level Media