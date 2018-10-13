Stanley's 6 TD passes lead Iowa over Indiana

Junior quarterback Nate Stanley threw a career-high six touchdown passes to lead Iowa to a 42-16 Big Ten win at Indiana on Saturday.

Stanley completed 21 of 33 passes for 320 yards and his touchdown passes went to five different receivers.

Iowa (5-1, 2-1) has won two straight following a heartbreaking home loss to Wisconsin on Sept. 22.

Sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey went 31 of 42 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown in defeat for Indiana, which lost its second straight.

Indiana (4-3, 1-3) took a 3-0 lead on a Logan Justus field goal on the first drive of the game, but it was mostly Iowa after that.

Stanley hit T.J. Hockenson for a 9-yard touchdown pass that made it 7-3 Hawkeyes with 7:15 remaining in the first quarter, and then Stanley threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Noah Fant to give Iowa a 14-3 lead with 1:21 left in the first.

Indiana closed within 14-10 on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Ramsey to Ty Fryfogle with 12:17 left until halftime, but Iowa scored 21 unanswered points after that.

Stanley threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Nick Easley with 10:03 remaining in the second quarter, an 11-yard touchdown pass to Toren Young with 12:03 to go in the third quarter that made it 28-10 Iowa, and then a 54-yard touchdown pass to Hockenson with 9:19 left in the third quarter to give Iowa a 35-10 lead.

Ramsey scored on a 12-yard touchdown run with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter to pull Indiana within 35-16 after a failed 2-point conversion.

Austin Kelly scored the final points on the day for Iowa, hauling in a 4-yard pass from Stanley.

Iowa amassed 479 yards of total offense and outrushed Indiana, 159-67.

Toren Young was a big reason why Iowa held a decided edge on the ground, as he ran for 96 yards on 19 carries for the Hawkeyes.

The game was a penalty-filled contest.

Iowa had 11 penalties for 110 yards, while Indiana had 10 penalties for 99 yards.

