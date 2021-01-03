Corral’s late TD pass lifts Ole Miss over No. 11 Indiana in Outback Bowl

EditorsNote: adds Saturday to lede, IU’s rank to hed

Quarterback Matt Corral passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns to lift Ole Miss to a 26-20 win over No. 11 Indiana on Saturday at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

Corral connected with Dontario Drummond on a 3-yard touchdown pass for the go-ahead score, putting the Rebels up 26-20 with 4:12 remaining. Then, the Ole Miss defense came up with a late stand, as Indiana turned the ball over on downs with 55 seconds left after driving to the Ole Miss 41-yard line.

Ole Miss (5-5) amassed 493 yards of offense despite playing without three of its top offensive players -- wide receiver Elijah Moore, tight end Kenny Yeboah and running back Jerrion Ealy.

Running back Stevie Scott rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and for Indiana (6-2), which lost its sixth straight bowl game dating back to 1991. Scott helped rally the Hoosiers from down 14 points in the fourth quarter with two rushing touchdowns out of the wildcat formation. Scott’s second rushing touchdown tied the score at 20 with 5:58 left.

Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle was up and down in his second career start, completing 26 of 45 passes for 201 yards and one interception.

Corral passed for 235 yards and one touchdown in the first half, helping Ole Miss build a 13-3 halftime lead.

The Rebels drove 57 yards on seven plays on their opening possession, but a personal foul penalty stalled the drive in the red zone, resulting in a 26-yard Luke Logan field goal to give Ole Miss an early 3-0 lead.

The Hoosiers answered later in the first quarter, tying the score at 3 on a 50-yard field goal from Charles Campbell with 2:47 left. But IU’s offense sputtered for the remainder of the half, and Ole Miss took advantage, scoring the next 10 points. Logan put Ole Miss back ahead 6-3 with a 24-yard field goal with 23 seconds left in the first quarter.

Then, Ole Miss put together an 18-play, 76-yard drive on its next possession, converting twice on fourth down while holding the ball for six minutes. Corral capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Casey Kelly, putting the Rebels up 13-3.

Ole Miss had a chance to pad its lead at the end of the half, but Logan’s 49-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Indiana at the end of the half, keeping the score 13-3 at halftime.

Logan also missed a 37-yard field goal attempt and extra point in the second half.

--Field Level Media