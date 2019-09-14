No. 6 Ohio State dominates Indiana, 51-10

Ohio State showed in its Big Ten opener that even without Urban Meyer, it’s more than ready to defend its conference title.

Sep 14, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore quarterback Justin Fields passed for 199 yards and 3 touchdowns, while junior running back J.K. Dobbins added 193 yards rushing and a touchdown as the No. 6 Buckeyes (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) dominated in all phases in a 51-10 win over Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.

On defense, Ohio State had five sacks and scored on a 96-yard interception return by cornerback Damon Arnette, the fifth-longest interception return for a TD in school history. On special teams, Ohio State blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety, helping first-year coach Ryan Day pick up his second career Big Ten coaching win. Day led Ohio State to a win over Rutgers as interim coach last season.

Master Teague contributed 106 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Buckeyes.

From the start, Ohio State came out energized. The Buckeyes outgained Indiana 343-160 in the first half to build a 30-10 halftime lead.

Fields gave the Buckeyes an early 7-0 lead on a 3-yard TD run with 7:28 left in the first quarter. After a 29-yard field goal by Indiana kicker Logan Justus cut Ohio State’s lead to 7-3, the Buckeyes answered with 23 straight second-quarter points. Fields found sophomore receiver Chris Olive on a 37-yard TD pass to put Ohio State up 14-3 with 11:26 left in the second quarter. On Indiana’s ensuing possession, Olave blocked an Indiana punt out of the end zone for a safety, extending Ohio State’s lead to 16-3.

Two more second-quarter touchdowns - a 9-yard TD pass from Fields to receiver K.J. Hill and a 26-yard TD run by Dobbins - extended Ohio State’s lead to 30-3.

Indiana (2-1, 0-1) scored its only touchdown of the game on a trick play, with receiver Donavan Hale taking a lateral pass from quarterback Peyton Ramsey and passing to wide open tight end Peyton Hendershot for a 49-yard TD, cutting Ohio State’s lead to 30-10. It was the first Indiana touchdown pass by a receiver since Mitchell Page threw a TD in 2016.

Ramsey started at quarterback for the Hoosiers in place of redshirt freshman Michael Penix, who was sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Dobbins rushed for 175 yards for the Buckeyes in the first half, while Ohio State’s defense held Indiana to just nine yards rushing in the same time frame.

—Field Level Media