McSorley's TD runs push No. 18 Penn State past Indiana

Trace McSorley passed for 220 yards and ran for 107 more, including two crucial rushing touchdowns, as No. 18 Penn State ended a two-game losing streak with a 33-28 win at Indiana on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) trailed 21-20 in the third quarter before McSorley’s scoring runs provided the winning cushion.

Indiana (4-4, 1-4) started Peyton Ramsey at quarterback as usual, but switched to freshman Michael Penix at times before Penix left in the third quarter with an apparent right knee injury on a play that knocked Penn State safety Garrett Taylor out of the game for targeting.

Ramsey passed for 231 yards and a touchdown. Stevie Scott ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

KJ Hamler’s 58-yard return of the opening kickoff helped set up Miles Sanders’ 1-yard scoring run for a 7-0 Penn State lead.

Indiana answered with a tying eight-play, 75-yard drive punctuated by Scott’s 5-yard touchdown run.

A Penn State fake punt that fizzled gave Indiana a short field, setting up Ronnie Walker’s 30-yard touchdown run for a 14-7 lead with 1:06 left in the first.

The Nittany Lions tied it at 10:08 of the second on a trick play, with Tommy Stevens throwing a 23-yard scoring pass to Pat Freiermuth.

A couple of Jake Pinegar field goals (27 and 32 yards) put Penn State up 20-14 midway through the third quarter.

On an 81-yard drive that included Penix’s injury, Indiana took a 21-20 lead on Scott’s 3-yard touchdown lunge with 4:01 left in the third.

Jonathan Thomas returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards to the Hoosiers 5, and from there McSorley ran in untouched for a 26-21 Penn State lead. Indiana blocked the extra point try.

J-Shun Harris fumbled while returning a Nittany Lions punt, with Nick Scott recovering at the Indiana 32. That led to McSorley’s 4-yard keeper for a touchdown and a 33-21 lead with 10:25 to play.

Ramsey hit Harris with a 21-touchdown pass with 49 seconds left to make it 33-28.

