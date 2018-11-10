Indiana holds off Maryland in 34-32 win

Indiana’s defense had a tough time slowing Maryland down most of the game Saturday in Bloomington, Ind., in a matchup of teams jockeying for position in the Big Ten Conference pecking order.

But the Terrapins consistently hurt themselves with four turnovers in a 34-32 loss - none bigger than quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome’s fumble with 1:26 left on the clock.

Logan Justus provided the Hoosiers’ winning points when be boomed a 42-yard field cleanly through the uprights with 2:32 to play and Indiana’s defense held up when Nile Sykes smothered Pigrome’s fumble after Kayton Samuels jarred the ball loose on a second-down sack.

Stevie Scott almost single-handedly got Indiana into position for the game-winning kick when he flipped the field on the first play of the series with a 27-yard ramble, his biggest run in a 103-yard rushing performance.

That kick ended a stretch of 17 points in a row for Maryland (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten), which erased a 31-15 deficit when Jeshaun Jones wiggled out of the tackle attempts of Andre Brown and T.D. Roof at the 5-yard-line and poked into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown catch from Pigrome at the 4:54 juncture of the fourth quarter. The Terrapins’ two-point try failed, though, to give Indiana a chance to regain the lead with Justus’ kick.

Before the Terps’ comeback began, the Hoosiers’ defense played a key role with takeaways, which, combined with an efficient but not spectacular offense, created the cushion.

Indiana (5-5, 2-5) stretched a 21-15 halftime lead to 16 points by scoring on its first two offensive series - Peyton Ramsey’s 19-yard hookup with Nick Westbrook and Justus’ 23-yard kick after the second of Maryland’s three fumbles. Indiana generated 17 points off of Maryland turnovers.

The giveaways spoiled an otherwise solid day on offense for the Terps, who rolled up 542 yards overall, 353 on the ground. Anthony McFarland peppered the Hoosiers for 210 yards on the ground on 29 carries and Pigrome was a nice complement throwing the ball, hitting 10-of-13 throws for 146 yards.

Ramsey was also efficient through the air with 243 yards and a pair of scoring strikes.

