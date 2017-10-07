Indiana allows no completions in shutout victory

Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw for 321 yards while Charleston Southern did not complete a pass in the Hoosiers’ 27-0 victory in a nonconference game Saturday at Bloomington, Ind.

The Hoosiers (3-2) added this game to their schedule in place of the Sept. 16 Florida International game, which was canceled due to Hurricane Irma. Saturday’s game was played in inclement weather with a sparse crowd in attendance.

Charleston Southern (2-3) of the Big South in the Football Championship Subdivision, had more penalties (11 for 85 yards) than pass attempts (10). Buccaneers’ starting quarterback Shane Bucenell was 0 for 9, and backup London Johnson failed to complete his only pass attempt.

Indiana has now allowed zero completions seven times in program history. The previous occurrence was against Minnesota in October 1985. It was the Hoosiers’ first shutout since blanking Michigan State on Oct. 30, 1993.

Ramsey, who completed 32 of 41 passes with two touchdowns and an interception, connected with Taysir Mack seven times for 111 yards and Simmie Cobbs Jr. 10 times for 98 yards. Ramsey also rushed for a team-high 54 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Indiana built a 24-0 halftime lead behind Ramsey’s two touchdown passes to Mack, one a 12-yard play in the first quarter and the other a 45-yarder with 34 seconds left before halftime.

Ramsey’s rushing touchdown occurred when he recovered a fumble by running back Devonte Williams in front of the goal line in the second quarter and ran the ball into the end zone.

Indiana placekicker Griffin Oakes made two field goals, including one from 21 yards with 7:04 left in the third quarter that gave the Hoosiers a 27-0 lead.

The Hoosiers had a first down edge of 25-6 over Charleston Southern. The Buccaneers were 1 of 14 on third-down tries; Indiana was 8 of 17.

Ronnie Harris led Charleston Southern in rushing with 71 yards on 10 carries.