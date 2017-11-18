Ellison fuels Indiana in rout of Rutgers

Freshman Morgan Ellison ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lead Indiana to a 41-0 romp over Rutgers on a rainy Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Ind.

Ellison averaged 9.9 yards per carry. Redshirt freshman Cole Gest rushed for 104 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown for Indiana (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten).

Hoosiers fifth-year senior quarterback Richard Lagow completed 17 of 28 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

With Indiana ahead 34-0 with 2:31 left in third quarter, the game was delayed by lightning for one hour and 44 minutes.

Lagow threw for 184 yards to help Indiana to a 20-0 halftime lead.

The Hoosiers outgained the Scarlet Knights (4-7, 3-5) by a 503-186 margin in yards.

Indiana scored first off a Rutgers turnover in the first quarter. Rashard Fant recovered a muffed punt at the 6-yard line. On the next play, Ellison ran it in to give Indiana a 7-0 lead.

The Hoosiers boosted the lead to 14-0 on a 57-yard pass from Lagow to tight end Ian Thomas.

Whop Philyor caught passes of 36 and 19 yards to help set up the next score, a 26-yard field goal by Griffin Oakes.

Ellison’s 39-yard run help set up a 20-yard field goal by Oakes with 9:09 left in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, the Hoosiers took advantage on a strip and sack by Greg Gooch of Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno’s fumble. Tony Fields recovered at the Rutgers’ 24. Lagow connected with Luke Timian on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Ellison ran for 45 yards and nearly scored. It was originally ruled a touchdown, but it was ruled he was down at 1-yard line. On second down, Ellison did score from 1 yard out to make it 34-0. Gest scored on an 8-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Johnathan Lewis replaced Rescigno in the third quarter. Rescigno was 8-of-14 passing for 67 yards while Lewis was 3 of 10 for 36 yards.

Indiana previously shut out Charleston Southern 27-0. The last time the Hoosiers had more than one shutout in a season was 1993 with three.