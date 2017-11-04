Running game carries No. 9 Wisconsin past Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Wisconsin junior fullback Alex Ingold made the most of his first career start.

Subbing for an injured Austin Ramesh, Ingold touched the football five times and delivered three touchdowns as unbeaten Wisconsin rolled to a 45-17 rout of Indiana on Saturday. Ingold delivered a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and caught an 18-yard TD pass.

“It was my turn to step up for this team and I had to be ready for the opportunity,” Ingold said. “There are some blocks I left out on the field I feel bad about. It wasn’t 100 percent, but I‘m loving it. I had a lot of fun.”

Wisconsin, ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings, improved to 9-0 overall, 6-0 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers are 3-6, 0-6.

“We feel we have two good fullbacks,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said.

The Badgers have an excellent running back as well. Freshman Jonathan Taylor rushed for 183 yards on 29 carries, including a 32-yard TD run.

“He’s a tough runner,” Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales said. “He doesn’t go down on the first contact.”

Taylor, who was listed as questionable with a leg injury, proved he was ready by gaining 45 yards on his first carry.

“He’s a really good back and he can still get better,” Chryst said.

Indiana quarterback Richard Lagow started in place of Peyton Ramsey, who suffered an undisclosed injury in last week’s loss at Maryland. Lagow completed 20 of 34 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

“(Lagow) did some good things, but he didn’t protect the football,” Indiana coach Tom Allen.

Both interceptions were by Wisconsin safety Joe Ferguson, who also recovered a fumble.

Wisconsin rallied from a 10-0 deficit to grab a 14-10 halftime lead on two touchdown passes by Alex Hornibrook, who was 13 of 20 passing for 159 yards.

Hornibrook was intercepted by Scales in the end zone on the Badgers’ first possession.

“Certainly we didn’t start the way we want with a turnover in the red zone,” Chryst said. “I thought our guys, particularly Alex, kept his poise and kept playing and takeaways were a big part of the game. I thought our defense did a heck of a job.”

Rafael Gaglianone’s 21-yard field goal gave the Badgers a 17-10 advantage with 9:04 remaining in the third quarter.

Taylor’s TD run gave the Badgers a 24-10 lead with 5:47 to go in the third quarter.

The Hoosiers rebounded to trim the lead to 24-17 on Lagow’s 17-yard TD pass to Simmie Cobbs Jr. with 4:12 to go in the third quarter.

Wisconsin regained a 14-point lead at 31-17 on Ingold’s 1-yard touchdown run with 10:15 left in the fourth quarter. The drive was set up when Lagow was intercepted by Ferguson at the IU 27. Ferguson’s next interception set up a TD run by Ingold with 5:19 left. Bradrick Shaw’s 1-yard touchdown gave Wisconsin a 45-17 advantage with 2:19 to go.

The Hoosiers took a 7-0 lead on Lagow’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Devonte Williams with 3:57 left in the first quarter. Griffin Oakes’ 26-yard field goal boosted IU’s lead to 10-0 with 14:11 to go in the second quarter.

The Badgers quickly sliced the lead to 10-7 on Hornibrook’s 18-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Ingold with 10:28 left in the second quarter.

Wisconsin moved in front 14-10 after Hoosiers running back Morgan Ellison fumbled on the Wisconsin 21 and Ferguson recovered. It was originally ruled Ellison was down but was overturned by replay. The Hoosiers’ sideline was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, putting the ball on the 11.

“The big thing was a whistle was blown,” Allen said. “That become the issue, but apparently they said it wasn’t blown. So that’s all I was told.”

Allen said he wasn’t told who the unsportsmanlike conduct call was on.

Following a 3-yard gain by Taylor, Hornibrook connected with Quintez Cephus for an 8-yard TD pass with 6:21 remaining in the first half.

NOTES: This was the teams’ first meeting since 2013. Wisconsin has won 10 in a row against IU. ... IU LB Tegray Scales had his first interception of the season and seventh of the senior’s career. ... Dating to Wisconsin’s win over Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, the Badgers have won 10 consecutive games. The Badgers are 40-9 since the start of the 2014 season. ... Five of the Hoosiers’ six losses have come to teams ranked in AP Top 25.