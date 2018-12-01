No. 23 Iowa State holds off Drake

David Montgomery rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns as No. 23 Iowa State edged Drake 27-24 Saturday afternoon in the regular-season finale for both schools at Ames, Iowa.

Montgomery rushed 33 times, recorded his sixth 100-yard game of the season and scored two TDs for the third time this season as Iowa State (8-4) won the first meeting between the schools since Drake’s 20-17 victory in 1985.

The intrastate foes were not originally scheduled to face each other but both teams saw their Sept. 1 season openers canceled due to severe weather.

While Drake’s season ended since it finished second to San Diego in the Pioneer League, Iowa State will be headed to a bowl game after winning eight games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1976-1978.

Montgomery scored on a 7-yard run late in the first quarter that forged a 7-7 tie and then on a 1-yard run on the first play of the second to put Iowa State ahead 14-7.

Quarterback Brock Purdy finished 15 of 22 for 153 yards. Hakeem Butler added four catches and 67 yards for the Cyclones,

Quarterback Grant Kraemer completed 20 of 29 passes for 221 yards for Drake (7-4). It was the Bulldogs’ first game against an FBS opponent since beating South Florida in 1997.

A competitive first half ended with Iowa State holding a 20-14 lead after Purdy scored on an 11-yard run with 2:13 remaining. The Cyclones missed the extra point and Drake regained the lead in the third on Danny Donley’s 26-yard field goal with 11:02 remaining and Devin Cates’ 19-yard TD reception with 3:37 left.

Iowa State marched down the field and took a 27-24 lead on DeShaunte Jones’ 7-yard reception with 30 seconds remaining in the third. The Bulldogs reached Iowa State’s 26-yard line on a 14-yard catch by DeLeon but a holding penalty and a sack pushed the drive back to the 45-yard line with about three minutes remaining and Drake was forced to punt

