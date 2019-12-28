Book helps Notre Dame roll past Iowa State

Quarterback Ian Book completed 20 of 28 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown, running back Tony Jones Jr. rushed for 135 yards and another score, and No. 15 Notre Dame cruised to a 33-9 win over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl on Saturday afternoon in Orlando, Fla.

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) throws the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Chase Claypool added seven receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown for Notre Dame (11-2), which evened its all-time bowl record at 19-19. The Fighting Irish finished their season with six straight victories.

Brock Purdy completed 17 of 30 passes for 222 yards for Iowa State (7-6). The Cyclones fell to 4-11 in bowl games.

Jones broke the game open with an 84-yard touchdown run on Notre Dame’s first play of the second half to make it 27-6. He ran around the left side of the offensive line and sprinted down the sideline, fending off a would-be tackler for the final 10 yards to mark the longest run in the history of the Camping World Bowl.

Iowa State pulled within 27-9 on a 42-yard field goal by Connor Assalley, his third of the game, with 4:58 left in the third quarter.

Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer then made it 30-9 with his third field goal of the contest, this one from 19 yards.

Doerer’s fourth field goal of the afternoon, a 39-yarder, pushed the lead to 33-9 with 3:53 left in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame opened up a 20-6 lead at halftime.

The Fighting Irish grabbed a 3-0 lead with 9:29 to go in the first quarter on a 39-yard field goal by Doerer.

Less than six minutes later, Book found Claypool for a 24-yard touchdown to increase Notre Dame’s lead to 10-0.

The Cyclones got on the scoreboard with a 41-yard field goal by Assalley with 9:27 remaining in the quarter.

Notre Dame answered on the next drive with another big kick, a 51-yarder from Doerer, to make it 13-3.

A 1-yard rushing touchdown by Jafar Armstrong gave Notre Dame a 20-3 advantage with 2:25 to go in the half. He swept outside toward the right pylon and scored untouched.

Iowa State subsequently marched to the red zone but settled for a 26-yard field goal by Assalley with 50 seconds left.

—Field Level Media