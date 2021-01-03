Hall, Purdy power Iowa State past Oregon in Fiesta Bowl

Breece Hall rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns and Brock Purdy threw for one score and ran for another as No. 10 Iowa State defeated No. 25 Oregon 34-17 on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

Slideshow ( 99 images )

The Cyclones (9-3), who were playing in their first January bowl game, held the Pacific-12 Conference champion Ducks (4-3) scoreless in the second half.

Purdy was 20-of-29 passing for 156 yards. Charlie Kolar had a game-high five catches for 53 yards, including a touchdown.

The Cyclones, whose only losses were to Louisiana in their season opener and 27-21 to Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game, totaled 228 yards rushing and kept possession for 42:48.

Oregon’s starting quarterback, Tyler Shough, was benched early despite completing his first three attempts. Shough returned in the fourth quarter and finished 7-of-9 passing for 79 yards and an interception. Backup Anthony Brown was 12 of 19 for 147 yards and rushed for two touchdowns.

The Cyclones had a 28-17 halftime lead.

Hall gave Iowa State a 7-0 on a 1-yard scoring run before the Ducks tied it on Brown’s 6-yard scamper.

Purdy threw a 14-yard scoring strike to Kolar early in the second quarter to make it 14-7.

Brown scored on a 16-yard run to tie it at 14-14.

Purdy then capped a 75-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak as the Cyclones regained the lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Drake Nettles’ pooch kick down the right sideline hit the turf and spun backward over the head of an Oregon player and was recovered by Iowa State’s Rory Walling on the Ducks’ 27-yard line.

Three plays later, Hall scored on an 1-yard run to make it 28-14.

Oregon’s Henry Katleman kicked a career-long 47-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in the half.

Purdy was 13-of-16 passing for 131 yards in the first half and Hall rushed for 85 yards on 22 carries.

The only scoring after the intermission was a pair of field goals by Iowa State’s Connor Assalley, from 33 and 39 yards.

--Field Level Media