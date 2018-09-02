Iowa State-South Dakota State canceled by rain

Iowa State’s season-opening game with FCS powerhouse South Dakota State on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, was canceled when constant and consistent lightning and torrential rain made it unsafe to play.

The game was suspended due to lightning in the area at the 10:55 mark of the first quarter with the Cyclones leading 7-0 and was called after another dangerous storm cell rolled through the area and a huge lightning bolt struck near the stadium at 9:40 CDT after a two-hour delay.

There are no current plans to continue the game or for it to be rescheduled.

Iowa State will return to the field on Sept. 8 when it travels to Iowa. South Dakota State, which is ranked third in the FCS preseason standings, will host Montana State next Saturday.

—Field Level Media