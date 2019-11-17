Assalley kicks Iowa State past No. 19 Texas

EditorsNote: resends with live art

Connor Assalley kicked a 36-yard field goal on the game’s final snap to lift Iowa State to a 23-21 win over No. 19 Texas on Saturday in Big 12 Conference play in Ames, Iowa.

Brock Purdy passed for 354 yards and two touchdowns and engineered a nine-play, 63-yard drive over the final three minutes to lead the Cyclones (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12 play) to the win.

It was Iowa State’s first walk-off winning field goal since 1983.

Deshaunte Jones caught seven passes for 144 yards and a score while La’Micheal Pettway had eight grabs for 100 yards in for the Cyclones. Breece Hall ran for 101 yards on 24 carries for Iowa State.

Sam Ehlinger threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns for Texas (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12 play) with Devin Duvernay hauling in nine catches for 107 yards.

The Cyclones wasted no time establishing themselves, driving 59 yards in eight plays to a 2-yard TD pass from Purdy to tight end Charlie Kolar for a 7-0 lead on its opening possession.

From then until the final minute of the first half, the defenses dominated. Iowa State pushed its lead to 10-0 with an Assalley field goal with 47 seconds to play in the half after a 15-play, 67-yard drive.

Texas finally responded with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ehlinger to Brennan Eagles. On that scoring drive, which took just five plays and 30 seconds, the Longhorns amassed 75 of their 134 yards of offense in the first half.

On the first play of the third quarter Purdy rolled away from the Texas defensive pressure and threw deep down the middle to a wide open Deshaunte Jones for a 75-yard TD and a 17-7 lead.

The Cyclones went up 20-7 on Brayden Narveson’s 48-yard field goal at the 12:09 mark of the third quarter.

Texas showed some life with an 80-yard, 10-play drive that bridged the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth and culminated in a 22-yard TD pass from Ehlinger to Keaontay Ingram that cut the Iowa State lead to 20-14.

The Longhorns eschewed a short field goal with under six minutes in favor of going for the touchdown on fourth-down and goal from the Iowa State 7-yard line. Ehlinger roamed left, then right in the pocket before drilling a touchdown pass to Malcolm Epps, and Cameron Dicker’s PAT gave Texas the lead for the first time at 21-20.

