Stanley throws 3 TDs, leads No. 20 Iowa past Miami (OH)

Nate Stanley threw three touchdown passes Saturday night, and running back Mekhi Sargent turned in a versatile performance as No. 20 Iowa grounded out a 38-14 season-opening win over Miami (Ohio) at Iowa City.

Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (middle) enters Kinnick Stadium before a game against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Stanley completed 21 of 30 passes for 252 yards, spreading the wealth among 10 receivers. He hit Brandon Smith and Oliver Martin with 9-yard scoring strikes, helping the Hawkeyes wipe out a 7-3 second quarter deficit.

Stanley accounted for 156 all-purpose yards, rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while catching four passes for 65 yards. Iowa outgained the RedHawks 465-245, controlling the ball for 35:57.

It took the Hawkeyes a little while to get going. They scored first on Keith Duncan’s 21-yard field goal with 1:17 left in the first quarter, but Miami responded with Brett Gabbert’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Jack Sorenson to take the lead at the 11:54 mark of the second quarter.

Stanley’s first scoring strike to Smith put Iowa ahead for good just over 3 1/2 minutes later. His second one to Martin was the first of two touchdowns in less than four minutes of the third quarter. Sargent’s 4-yard run with 6:25 remaining made it 24-7.

Gabbert found Andrew Homer with a 20-yard scoring strike at the 12:53 mark of the fourth quarter to put the RedHawks back in contention, but the Hawkeyes quashed their upset hopes with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that lasted nearly seven minutes. Toren Young powered 2 yards on a fourth-down snap to clinch the win.

Stanley capped his night by hitting Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a bubble screen for a 6-yard touchdown with 3:03 left, six plays after Michael Ojemudia intercepted Gabbert and returned it 14 yards to the Miami 23.

The younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, Brett Gabbert played a solid game aside from the late pick. He completed 17 of 27 passes for 186 yards.

Iowa held the RedHawks to 59 yards on 25 rushes.

—Field Level Media