Stanley, Sargent lead Iowa over Northern Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes didn’t fall victim to the upset bug that plagued so many other Big Ten teams on Saturday.

Quarterback Nate Stanley went 23-of-28 passing for 309 yards and two touchdowns to lead Iowa to its second straight win over an in-state rival, this time a 38-14 rout of visiting FCS foe Northern Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes beat Iowa State last Saturday.

Iowa dominated key statistical categories, outgunning Northern Iowa 545-228 and having a 207-6 edge in rushing yards.

Toren Young rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and Mekhi Sargent ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead the offensive attack for Iowa (3-0).

Quarterback Eli Dunne went 18 of 28 for 200 yards and two touchdowns in defeat for Northern Iowa (0-2).

Iowa was in control from the start, jumping out to a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Stanley hit Noah Fant for a 5-yard touchdown to give the Hawkeyes a 7-0 lead with 6:07 left in the first quarter, then Sargent scored on a 2-yard run to make it 14-0 Iowa with 14:09 to go in the second quarter.

Iowa then took a 21-0 lead with 2:09 remaining in the second quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run by Sargent.

It was more of the same in the second half, as Iowa took a 24-0 lead on a 42-yard field goal by Miguel Recinos and then went up 31-0 with 7:03 to go in the third quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Stanley to Nick Easley.

Iowa continued to pour it on, taking a 38-0 lead with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by Young to cap off a 72-yard drive that took just three plays.

Northern Iowa broke the shutout with 11:12 remaining in the game on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Dunne to Briley Moore.

Dunne then hit Elias Nissen for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 5:25 remaining.

