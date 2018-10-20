No. 19 Iowa shuts down Maryland, 23-0

Iowa got a touchdown from defensive end Anthony Nelson and three field goals from Miguel Recinos to stymie visiting Maryland 23-0 on Saturday in a Big Ten Conference contest in Iowa City, Iowa.

The No. 19 Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who led 13-0 at halftime, received 98 yards on the ground from Ivory Kelly-Martin on 24 carries. Quarterback Nate Stanley, who threw for six touchdowns last week against Indiana, was 11-of-22 with 86 yards passing and one touchdown.

The Terps (4-3, 2-2) were held to seven first downs and just 115 yards on 39 offensive plays.

Nelson recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown with 3:31 left in the third quarter to give the Hawkeyes a 23-0 lead. The score came on a second-and-10 play from the Maryland 10-yard with Tyrell Pigrome, the backup quarterback for the Terps, running and fumbling the ball

Recinos made his third field goal to give Iowa a lead of 16-0 with 7:37 left in the third quarter.

The Hawkeyes scored in the closing seconds of both the first and second quarter.

Recinos connected on a 23-yard field goal with three seconds in the first quarter to give Iowa a 3-0 lead.

Recinos hit another field goal, a 25-yarder with 9:03 left in the first half, to make it 6-0.

Later in the second quarter Stanley threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Smith to give the hosts a 13-0 lead with just eight seconds left before halftime.

The Maryland defense was paced by senior linebacker Tre Watson, who had 15 tackles. Junior linebacker Isaiah Davis of the Terps added 14 tackles.

Kasim Hill, the starting quarterback for Maryland, was 6-of-15 through the air for just 47 yards. Pigrome did not complete the only pass he attempted.

Iowa was playing as a ranked team for the first time this season, and Maryland played its second road game against a ranked team. The Terps lost 42-21 at Michigan on Oct. 6.

The Terps continue to be led by interim head coach Matt Canada, also the offensive coordinator.

Head coach D.J. Durkin was put on paid administrative leave before the season opener after the June death of lineman Jordan McNair at a practice session. A report by ESPN painted a picture of a “toxic culture” with the program under Durkin, though some parents of current players have backed Durkin in stories in The Diamondback, the school paper.

Maryland returns to action Oct. 27 at home against Illinois. The Hawkeyes play at Penn State that day.

