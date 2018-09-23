No. 18 Wisconsin survives challenge from Iowa

Wisconsin junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook took matters into his left arm late in the 18th-ranked Badgers’ road game against Iowa on Saturday.

After struggling to move the ball for the second half, Hornibrook tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver A.J. Taylor with 57 seconds left, and fullback Alec Ingold added a 33-yard TD run with 22 seconds remaining to spark No. 18 Wisconsin to a 28-17 win over the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.

“I thought he was really good and played good all night,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said of Hornibrook. “I was proud of how the team responded.”

A week ago, the Badgers took a 24-21 upset loss to BYU in Madison, when senior kicker Rafael Gaglianone missed a potential tying 42-yard field goal with just under a minute left in regulation.

Hornibrook was efficient throughout Saturday’s game. He completed 17 of 22 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Wisconsin sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor carried the ball 25 times for 113 yards, as the Badgers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) secured the victory on T.J. Edwards’ interception.

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hit on 13 of 22 passes for 229 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Wisconsin scored first when Hornibrook threw a 6-yard touchdown to freshman tight end Jake Ferguson early in the second quarter.

Iowa (3-1, 0-1) tied the score on Stanley’s 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Noah Fant with 5:15 left until halftime.

Just when Iowa seemed ready to take control, leading 10-7 in the third quarter, the Badgers benefitted from some luck. On punt coverage, Iowa sophomore Shaun Beyer’s left foot nudged the ball while he was blocking, and Wisconsin recovered the loose ball. Three plays later, Hornibrook tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Danny Davis III to hand Wisconsin a 14-10 lead with 5:12 left in the third quarter.

The Hawkeyes quickly answered on their next drive, as Nate Stanley hooked up with Fant for a 1-yard touchdown for a 17-14 lead with 1:37 left in the third.

