Preview: Ohio State at Iowa

J.T. Barrett’s remarkable play has led third-ranked Ohio State back into the national title chase and the senior quarterback looks to stay hot when the Buckeyes visit Iowa for a Big Ten battle on Saturday. Barrett boasts 22 touchdown passes and no interceptions during a six-game winning streak to put himself back in the Heisman Trophy race while Ohio State has averaged more than 50 points since the loss to Oklahoma to place sixth in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer told reporters “the H-word” was appropriate for Barrett after his team’s 39-38 victory over previously unbeaten Penn State last Saturday as he threw for four TDs and 328 yards, but he is leery of Iowa. “They’re just tough,” Meyer told reporters of the Hawkeyes. “They’re like their coach. … They’re like the State of Iowa. They’re tough people.” Iowa has won three of the last four games at home against top five teams and is led by a strong defense (17.4 points per game against), but will need to put forth an efficient effort on both sides of the ball. “We have to be ready to play football or it could get turned fast,” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters. “They have done that to a lot of people this year already where they have put 60-some points on the board. It starts with how you think. You have to go in there and try to give yourself the best chance to be successful.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Ohio State -17.5

ABOUT OHIO STATE (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten): Barrett has completed 69.5 percent of his passes and seven receivers have recorded at least 196 receiving yards, but he may be missing one of his key targets as junior Parris Campbell (29 catches, 410 yards) is questionable with a concussion. The Buckeyes have plenty of options on the ground as well, led by freshman J.K. Dobbins (863 rushing yards, five TDs), while Barrett has gained 454 yards and sophomore Mike Weber 248 on the ground with five scores apiece. Sophomore defensive lineman Nick Bosa owns 10 tackles for loss and four sacks to lead the team in both categories.

ABOUT IOWA (5-3, 2-3): Senior linebacker Josey Jewell, who leads the Big Ten with 81 tackles (9.5 for loss), has been bothered by a shoulder injury and is questionable for Saturday’s contest. Sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (six sacks) and junior defensive back Joshua Jackson (league-high 17 passes defended) have also been productive for the Hawkeyes, who got past Minnesota with a 17-10 win last time out. Sophomore quarterback Nathan Stanley boasts 17 TD passes while senior running back Akrum Wadley has 643 yards on the ground and junior receiver Nick Easley (36 catches, 375 yards) is the top target.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa WR Matt VandeBerg has a catch in 27 straight games and needs two receptions to pass Marv Cook (126) for 10th on the school’s all-time list.

2. The Buckeyes, who have beaten the Hawkeyes five straight times, are 26-1 on the road since Meyer took over as coach.

3. Ohio State WR Johnnie Dixon owns 13 receptions and six of them have gone for touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 31, Iowa 14