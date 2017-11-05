EditorsNote: Update: Corrects dateline

Iowa stuns No. 6 Ohio State

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- No one saw this coming.

Unranked Iowa, a 21-point underdog, intercepted J.T. Barrett’s first pass of the game and staggered No. 6 Ohio State, handing Urban Meyer one of the worst losses of his coaching career as the Hawkeyes slammed down the Buckeyes in a stunning 55-24 victory at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Nate Stanley threw for 226 yards and five touchdowns and Josh Jackson tied a school record with three interceptions to lead Iowa (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) to one of the greatest wins in school history.

Iowa fans and players celebrated on the field after a rare victory over Ohio State.

“We came into this game heavy underdogs, and for good reason,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Ohio State is a tremendous football team. But the big thing is our guys really believed in themselves all week long.”

The 55 points by Iowa were the most it has ever scored against Ohio State and the most ever allowed by an Meyer-coached team. The Hawkeyes had scored just 27 points in their previous two games but found another gear against the Buckeyes.

“There’s no magic formula, no pixie dust, you’ve just got to keep working,” Ferentz said.

The loss dealt a near-fatal blow to Ohio State’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff a week after the Buckeyes (7-2, 5-1) rallied for an epic 39-38 victory over Penn State.

“They controlled the line of scrimmage, and we couldn’t stop them,” a stunned Meyer said. “They are a good team. This is a tough environment. They played really well.”

Barrett, who had played his way into Heisman Trophy contention with a near-perfect game against Penn State, threw a career-worst four interceptions, and the Buckeyes struggled on offense most of the day. Barrett was 18-of-34 passing for 208 yards and three touchdowns.

“They were baiting him,” Meyer said. “They were playing between two receivers. That’s their coverage and we just didn’t play very well.”

The last of Jackson’s three interceptions was an amazing one-handed grab at the 1-yard line to thwart an Ohio State drive.

“We just tried to come out and play with confidence,” Jackson said.

Iowa tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant each caught two touchdown passes from Stanley, who was 20 of 31 with no interceptions. The fifth scoring pass was a 2-yarder to fullback Drake Kulick at the start of the fourth quarter.

Hockenson and Fant combined for nine receptions and 125 yards. Hockenson’s five catches were a career best.

“What stands out is how well we played as a team,” Stanley said.

Iowa safety Amani Hooker set the tone early with his pick-six on the opening play of the game. He jumped a route and returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown. The Hawkeyes led 7-0 just eight seconds after the opening kickoff.

“It was big for us,” Hooker said. “I think it got the team going. I read the quarterback and read the play and ran with it.”

Miguel Recinos kicked two field goals for the Hawkeyes, the last with 13:16 left in the game, and Iowa scored a late touchdown on a 6-yard run by Toren Young with 1:43 remaining to rub salt in the wound for Ohio State.

The teams traded punches in an offense-fueled first half before Iowa scored twice in the final 3:06 to take a 31-17 lead at halftime.

Ohio State players were as stunned as Meyer.

“We expected to come into every game and dominate,” said Ohio State defensive end Tyquan Lewis, who had the only sack of Stanley. “Obviously, it didn’t turn out that way and we have to bounce back.”

Iowa’s Akrum Wadley rushed for 118 yards on 20 carries, and the Hawkeyes finished with 487 total yards, including 243 on the ground. Ohio State gained 371 yards.

“It’s the Kinnick curse or whatever you want to call it,” Ohio State center Billy Price said. “We just didn’t come prepared today.”

NOTES: Ohio State DE Nick Bosa was disqualified with 3:12 remaining in the second quarter after a targeting penalty. Bosa was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Iowa QB Nate Stanley. ... Ohio State WR Parris Campbell did not make the trip to Iowa. He suffered a head injury during last week’s game against Penn State. Campbell has 29 catches for 410 yards and two touchdowns. ... Iowa and Ohio State players and coaches participated in the first-quarter wave to the patients at nearby Stead Family Children’s Hospital. ... Iowa’s last win in the series came in 2004. Ohio State had not played in Iowa City since 2010. ... Ohio State LT Jamarco Jones and RG Demetrius Knox were injured on consecutive plays in the second quarter. Jones returned two plays after going out and Knox on the next series.