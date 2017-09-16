Cyclones run away from Zips

Junior quarterback Jacob Park tossed a pair of touchdown passes, and running back David Montgomery rushed for 127 yards and a score, as Iowa State pulled away from Akron 41-14 on Saturday in Akron, Ohio.

Park was 24 of 33 for 317 yards and added a rushing touchdown as the Cyclones (2-1) totaled 508 yards, setting a school record with their sixth straight game of at least 400. Wide receivers Allen Lazard and Marchie Murdock caught touchdown passes for Iowa State, which tied a school record by scoring 40 or more points in three consecutive contests.

Senior quarterback Thomas Woodson was 25 of 40 for 240 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Zips (1-2). Wide receiver Kwadarrius Smith and running back Warren Ball caught TD passes for Akron.

Lazard, who has recorded a reception in 38 straight games, rose above defensive back Jordan George to haul in a 7-yard touchdown pass in the back corner of the end zone on third-and-goal to give the Cyclones a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. Running back Mike Warren bulled his way in from the 1-yard line with 35 seconds left in the period as Iowa State enjoyed a 14-0 advantage.

The Zips responded midway through the second quarter when Woodson connected with Smith for a 45-yard touchdown pass. After a pair of 40-yard field goals by Garrett Owens sandwiched around an Akron fumble made it 20-7, Woodson hit Ball for an 11-yard TD toss with 38 seconds left in the period to make it 20-14 at halftime.

Park found Murdock, who became open on a crossing pattern, for a 45-yard touchdown to extend the Cyclones’ lead to 27-14 late in the third quarter.

Iowa State sealed the victory late in the third quarter when linebacker Joel Lanning intercepted a pass and returned it 19 yards to the Akron 16. After a targeting penalty on third down gave Iowa State a first-and-goal at the 9, Montgomery scampered into the end zone to make 34-14 with 1:34 remaining in the period.