Montgomery scores 3 TDs as Cyclones blank Jayhawks

Running back David Montgomery rushed for three touchdowns and Iowa State took advantage of Kansas’ inept offense and poor special teams play to hand the Jayhawks their 43rd straight road loss, 45-0 on Saturday in rainy Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), who stunned then-No. 3 Oklahoma 38-31 in Norman last week, held Kansas to 106 total yards and five first downs.

Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard extended the longest active FBS streak with a catch in his 41st straight game and also grabbed his 200th career reception. Cyclones walk-on senior quarterback Kyle Kempt was 13 of 20 for 122 yards and a touchdown, while Montgomery carried 21 times for 68 yards.

Junior quarterback Peyton Bender was 8-of-19 passing for 18 yards with an interception for the Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3), who last won a road game 35-33 at Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008. Kansas hasn’t won away from home in 46 straight tries, including three neutral-site setbacks to Missouri.

The Jayhawks have lost five straight by an average of 50.6 points since a season-opening 38-16 victory over Southeast Missouri State.

Kansas turned the ball over twice in the first five minutes. Steven Sims Jr. fumbled a punt after Iowa State’s first series, and defensive back Kamari Cotton-Moya intercepted Bender at the Jayhawks’ 8-yard line on Kansas’ first play from scrimmage.

Two plays later, Montgomery scored from the 4.

The Cyclones took a 14-0 lead when Trever Ryen, sprung by a huge block from De‘Monte Ruth, returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter.

Iowa State moved ahead 24-0 with 20 seconds left in the first half after the Jayhawks made another mistake on special teams. A high snap to punter Cole Moos set up the Cyclones at the Kansas 23 and three plays later, Montgomery went in from the 1.

Moos fumbled a snap, giving Iowa State the ball at the Jayhawks’ 27-yard line early in the third quarter. Montgomery scored on a 4-yard run four plays later to make it 31-0.

The game was delayed 41 minutes at the start because of lightning.