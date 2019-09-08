Marable powers Coastal Carolina in upset of Kansas

Junior running back CJ Marable gained 148 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns Saturday as Coastal Carolina upset Kansas 12-7 at Lawrence, Kan.

Sep 7, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA;

The win snapped a five-game losing streak as Coastal Carolina (1-1) beat a Power Five opponent for the first time in eight tries. This is the Chanticleers’ second season as a full-time FBS member.

They evacuated their campus in Conway, S.C. to practice inland during the week because of the threat posed by Hurricane Dorian.

Marable’s second score, an 8-yard rush, gave Coastal Carolina a 12-7 lead with 7:58 remaining in the third quarter.

Kansas (1-1), playing its first game against an FBS opponent (Sun Belt) under coach Les Miles, had two interceptions and a missed field goal and was blanked after scoring on its first possession.

In addition, the Jayhawks had three drives stopped on downs, including two in the fourth quarter. Miles burned his last two timeouts before one of those failed fourth-down calls, with 14:22 remaining.

Kansas sophomore Pooka Williams, who was Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year last season, made his season debut. After missing the opener because of a disciplinary suspension, Williams carried 22 times for 99 yards.

Senior teammate Khalil Herbert added 82 yards, including a 41-yard burst for the Jayhawks’ only TD. That score provided Kansas a 7-6 halftime edge.

Quarterback Carter Stanley threw an interception and sustained a 10-yard sack to end Kansas’ third and fourth series before engineering a drive that resulted in a missed 40-yard field by Jacob Borcila at the end of the half. Stanley passed for just 107 yards, hitting 13 of 19 attempts.

Quarterback Fred Payton found Marable on a 20-yard wheel route with 41 seconds left in the first half to give Coastal Carolina its first TD.

Payton completed two other passes for 41 yards on the 2-minute drive, but kicker Massimo Biscardi missed the extra point. Biscardi also missed a 31-yard field goal earlier in the second quarter and a 27-yarder at the end of a 14-play drive that killed clock in the fourth quarter.

