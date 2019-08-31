Kansas rallies in Miles' debut, tops Indiana State

Senior quarterback Carter Stanley passed for 241 yards and completed a 22-yard strike to senior Daylon Charlot late in the second half for the decisive touchdown Saturday as Kansas downed Indiana State 24-17 at Lawrence, Kan.

Aug 31, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Les Miles talks with center judge Stacy Hardin before the game against the Indiana State Sycamores at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The rally enabled new head coach Les Miles to win his debut he began his attempt to revive a program that won a total of 18 games in the past nine seasons.

Stanley completed 20 of 29 attempts, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Senior running back Khalil Herbert added 88 yards rushing, while Andrew Parchment caught eight passes for 121 yards and tossed a two-point conversion pass following the game-winning TD.

The Sycamores’ Inoke Moala scored by recovering a fumble off a strip sack with 4:24 remaining after Kaleb Brewer hit Stanley for a loss. The PAT gave Indiana State a 17-16 lead after scoring 14 unanswered points.

One of the Sycamores’ top threats, junior running back Titus McCoy, was carted off the field midway through the third quarter with an apparent knee injury. McCoy still shared game-high rushing honors with Herbert, gaining 88 yards on 14 carries.

Indiana State outgained Kansas in yardage, 365-344. The Sycamores crossed midfield on five of their first six possessions but netted just three points off those drives.

Quarterback Ryan Boyle, the Missouri Valley newcomer of the year in 2018 when he engineered Indiana State to a 7-4 finish, passed for 219 yards, going 22 of 34 with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The first of those picks was returned 57 yards for a touchdown by the Jayhawks’ Hasan Defense midway through the first quarter.

The Jayhawks boosted their lead to 10-0 with a 36-yard field goal by Liam Jones to cap a 55-yard drive with 6:17 left in the first half. Indiana State generated its only first-half score with a 60-yard drive, but settled for a 20-yard field goal by Jerry Nunez with 1 second remaining.

Kansas running back Pooka Williams served a one-game suspension for a domestic battery offense in the offseason. Williams rushed for 1,125 yards last season when he was honored as the top freshman on offense in the Big 12.

—Field Level Media