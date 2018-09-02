FCS Nicholls State tops Kansas in OT

Quarterback Chase Fourcade scored on a 4-yard burst in overtime and FCS member Nicholls State beat host Kansas 26-23 Saturday in Booth-Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Fourcade led the Colonels into the end zone on five plays in OT — along with a pass interference penalty against the Jayhawks, who lost their 12th in a row.

Nicholls State last beat an FBS team in 2013, but has played against opponents from the higher division at least once every year since 2005.

Junior running back Kendall Bussey gained 123 yards on 28 carries as the Colonels rushed for 187 yards.

Gabe Rui put the Jayhawks ahead in overtime when he nailed 41-yard field goal after Kansas failed to produce a first down.

Senior Lorran Fonseca booted a 43-yard field goal with 47 seconds remaining in regulation to forge a 20-20 tie for the Colonels.

Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender fired a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kerr Johnson for the go-ahead touchdown with 4:26 remaining for the Jayhawks, but Fonseca answered with his field goal.

Nicholls State, the Southland Conference favorite, came in ranked 17th in the FCS after reaching the playoffs last year. Fourcade added 142 yards passing.

Bender passed for 187 yards to lead the uneven Kansas attack, but was sacked six times.

Neither team gained an edge in the first half, which ended in a 10-10 tie.

Nicholls State drove 78 yards for a touchdown on its first drive. The Colonels stuck mostly to the ground. Taylor carried three times for 42 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown burst.

Kansas responded with a 15-play drive that covered 75 yards and included four third-down conversions. Steven Sims caught a 2-yard scoring pass from Bender as the Jayhawks forged a 7-7 tie.

The teams then traded field goals as Rui connected on a record 54-yarder for Kansas before Fonseca countered with a 28-yarder.

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris was honored as a Ring of Honor recipient at Kansas. Also, Memorial Stadium was formally named for David Booth, who contributed $50 million last year to an ongoing stadium upgrade.

