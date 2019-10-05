Hurts shines as No. 6 Oklahoma overwhelms Kansas

Jalen Hurts sparkled again Saturday, passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 56 yards and two more scores in No. 6 Oklahoma’s 45-20 win against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan.

Oct 5, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Trey Sermon (4) runs against Kansas Jayhawks safety Bryce Torneden (1) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama transfer overcame a slow start to boost the Sooners to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12 with their 22nd consecutive road win, the longest active streak in the FBS.

Hurts padded his season total of touchdowns accounted for to 21. He completed 16 of 24 passes to 13 different players while engineering the Sooners to touchdowns on three consecutive possessions bridging the two halves.

Rhamondre Stevenson added 109 yards rushing, including a 61-yard touchdown. Oklahoma produced 545 yards after coming in as the national leader in yards per game (668.5).

Pooka Williams paced all rushers with 137 yards for Kansas (2-4, 0-3), which lost its 33rd in a row to ranked opponents and its 15th straight against Oklahoma. Carter Stanley completed 18 of 28 passes for 230 yards with three touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter.

A bizarre ending to the first half found the Sooners punting on fourth-and-goal from their 44 before they pinned Kansas at its 2. Although the Jayhawks’ defense got the impressive stop, their offense could not generate a first down and special teams gifted the Sooners a mulligan.

CeeDee Lamb returned a punt 46 yards and a facemask penalty against the Jayhawks gave Oklahoma another goal-to-go opportunity with 39 seconds left. Hurts immediately hit Lamb with a 10-yard touchdown strike to give the Sooners a 21-7 halftime lead.

Oklahoma rallied after trailing for the first time this season. That 7-0 lead for the Jayhawks came on a 98-yard scoring drive in which Stanley went 5-for-5 passing, including a 22-yard touchdown to Daylon Charlot.

Oklahoma responded with scoring drives of 77 and 59 yards, which were both aided by 15-yard penalties against Kansas. Trey Sermon and Hurts scored on short runs before the TD pass to Lamb late in the half.

—Field Level Media