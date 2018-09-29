Cornelius leads Oklahoma State in rout over Kansas

Junior running back Justice Hill gained 189 yards on a season-high 31 rushes and senior quarterback Taylor Cornelius passed for four touchdowns Saturday as Oklahoma State thumped Kansas 48-28 in Lawrence, Kansas.

Hill, the Big 12 rushing leader last season, averaged just 11 attempts through four games, but increased his workload early with 18 first-half attempts as the Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) scored on their first four drives.

Cornelius only passed six times on the first three possessions but capped each with touchdown strikes as Oklahoma State sailed 75, 65 and 92 yards.

The first-year starter finished 15 of 20 for 312 yards as the Cowboys bounced back from a stunning home defeat to Texas Tech that knocked them out of the rankings.

Despite limited work, Hill still came in ranked second among Big 12 rushers, trailing only the Jayhawks’ Pooka Williams, who had 98 yards on 13 attempts.

The Cowboys held Williams to nine yards on four first-half carries, but the shifty Kansas freshman broke his second rush of the second half for a 60-yard touchdown as the Jayhawks sliced the lead to 24-14.

Junior Carter Stanley drew his first start of the season at quarterback for Kansas (2-3, 0-2), replacing senior Peyton Bender.

Stanley passed for 247 yards, going 24 of 32 with three touchdowns. He fired a 31-yard TD to Steven Sims with 12:04 left to make it 34-21. Sims snagged a career-best 10 catches for 89 yards.

Oklahoma State, however, countered with a 12-yard scoring lob from Cornelius to Tyron Johnson with 6:22 remaining. The teams traded late TDs, sealing the Jayhawks’ 12th straight conference loss.

The Cowboys were surprised earlier in the week when senior slot receiver Jalen McCleskey capitalized on the new NCAA redshirt rule and opted to transfer.

Sophomore Landon Wolf capably stepped into that role, catching six receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. Oklahoma State’s leading receiver, sophomore Tylan Wallace, added four catches for 104 yards and one score.

The Cowboys, the national leader in sacks, added five more, including three by defensive end Jordan Brailford.

