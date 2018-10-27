Kansas edges TCU to snap long Big 12 drought

Freshman running back Pooka Williams caught seven passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns Saturday as Kansas snapped a 14-game losing streak in Big 12 play with a 27-26 victory against TCU in Lawrence, Kan.

Students stormed the field after the Jayhawks (3-5, 1-4) completed their first win against a conference rival since beating Texas in 2016.

The Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Williams put Kansas ahead 27-24 with 28-yard catch-and-run from Peyton Bender with 6:13 remaining. Although he fumbled near the goal line, the touchdown stood following a review.

Defensive tackle KeyShaun Simmons then recovered a fumble — the Jayhawks’ 20th takeaway on the season — inside the Kansas 10 after the Horned Frogs’ Darius Anderson bounced into his own blocker and fumbled with 1:11 left.

Bender passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns for the Jayhawks. He passed the ball out of the end zone for a safety with 1 second left.

TCU sophomore Michael Collins passed for 351 yards and accounted for three touchdowns. Collins, a transfer from Penn, was promoted to a starting role following a season-ending shoulder injury suffered by Shawn Robinson.

The teams traded the lead for three quarters. An interception that Collins threw directly at Kansas linebacker Keith Loneker set up a 27-yard field goal by Gabriel Rui on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving the Jayhawks a 20-17 lead.

The Horned Frogs, playing their first game after all-around playmaker KaVontae Turpin was dismissed from the team over legal matters, responded with a TD drive and led 24-20 with 10:28 left.

TCU outgained Kansas by nearly 200 yards (504-307), but the Jayhawks did not turn the ball over.

Kansas secured its first lead in Big 12 play with its first touchdown this season on an opening drive. The Jayhawks marched 75 yards as running back Khalil Herbert scored from 1 yard out.

Although Kansas used a goal-line stand to keep TCU from scoring on an 84-yard drive, the Horned Frogs gained a 10-7 halftime advantage. Wide receiver Jalen Reagor provided the go-ahead score by breaking free for a 56-yard touchdown with 2:47 left in the half.

